Journalism department honored at national awards show
The Union attended the virtual 2020 Associated College Press and College Media Association Fall National College Media Convention.
Staff members from both The Union and Warrior Life had a chance to learn valuable skills in various workshops presented by journalism professionals all across the country during the three-day convention.
Here are some awards the El Camino College Journalism Department received at the convention:
Best of Show Awards
Feature Magazine:
Ninth Place – Warrior Life
Website (Two-Year Campus):
Second Place – The Union
Best Profile:
Third Place – Kevin Caparoso, Warrior Life
Honorable Mention – Christian Moreno, The Union
Individual Awards:
Photojournalism:
Tenth Place – Mari Inagaki, The Union
COVID-19 Reporting:
First Place – Stories from our communities: Part One, by The Union Staff
ACP Pacemakers 2020 Awards
COVID-19 Coverage Print or Digital :
COVID-19 Design/Visuals – Honorable Mention, Warrior Life Staff
Design of the Year:
Magazine Page/Spread: Honorable Mention – Kevin Caparoso, Warrior Life
Photo of the Year:
Feature Photo: Second Place – Cameron Klassen, The Union
Individual Awards ACP:
Reporter of the Year:
Second Place – Fernando Haro, The Union
Story of the Year:
Feature Story:
Honorable Mention – Humanitarian pushes through traumatic past to help others, by Fernando Haro, The Union
Editorial:
Fourth Place – Administrators need to issue parking permits this month, by Omar Rashad, The Union
Diversity Story:
Fourth Place – She Can Do It Too, by Kevin Caparoso, Warrior Life
