Journalism department honored at national awards show

The Union attended the virtual 2020 Associated College Press and College Media Association Fall National College Media Convention.

Staff members from both The Union and Warrior Life had a chance to learn valuable skills in various workshops presented by journalism professionals all across the country during the three-day convention.

Here are some awards the El Camino College Journalism Department received at the convention:

Best of Show Awards





Feature Magazine:

Ninth Place – Warrior Life

Website (Two-Year Campus):

Second Place – The Union

Best Profile:

Third Place – Kevin Caparoso, Warrior Life

Best Viral Video:

Honorable Mention – Christian Moreno, The Union





Individual Awards:

Photojournalism:

Tenth Place – Mari Inagaki, The Union

COVID-19 Reporting:

First Place – Stories from our communities: Part One, by The Union Staff

ACP Pacemakers 2020 Awards

COVID-19 Coverage Print or Digital :

COVID-19 Design/Visuals – Honorable Mention, Warrior Life Staff

Design of the Year:

Magazine Page/Spread: Honorable Mention – Kevin Caparoso, Warrior Life

Photo of the Year:

Feature Photo: Second Place – Cameron Klassen, The Union

Individual Awards ACP:

Reporter of the Year:

Second Place – Fernando Haro, The Union

Story of the Year:

Feature Story:

Honorable Mention – Humanitarian pushes through traumatic past to help others, by Fernando Haro, The Union

Editorial:

Fourth Place – Administrators need to issue parking permits this month, by Omar Rashad, The Union

Diversity Story:

Fourth Place – She Can Do It Too, by Kevin Caparoso, Warrior Life