International students eligible for ECC Foundation scholarship

International students are eligible to apply for the El Camino College Foundation Scholarship, according to an email sent out from Student Services on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

The foundation will award over 500 scholarships next May, ranging from $500 to $5,000, which may be used to pay for tuition, books, and fees in the fall 2021 semester.

According to the email sent out by Candace Trice, a Student Services specialist, international students who are currently enrolled and have a minimum of six graded units at the ECC with a 2.0 GPA or above are encouraged to apply for the scholarship.

Students can apply for the ECC scholarship by going online to MyECC and completing the scholarship application. The deadline to apply is Sunday, Dec. 13.

For more information, students can visit the ECC Foundation Scholarship Office’s site here or contact the office using the information below.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (310) 660-6541