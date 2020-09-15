ECC announces spring 2021 will be held online

El Camino College announced Friday Sept. 11 that classes will be held online for the spring 2021 semester, in an email.

Most classes will remain online following the same format used for the fall semester.

Classes considered a part of the “essential industry programs” will be offered face-to-face while lab components of classes will only be offered on campus “if” LA County Public Health Officials and the state of California permit ECC to do so.



In the same email sent to students, ECC President Dena Maloney pointed students to the Keeping Warriors Safe page.

This page includes COVID-19 case updates and reports, virtual campus services and current health and safety protocols.



The announcement came a day after CSU Chancellor, Timothy P. White, confirmed all 23 campuses in the California state school system will continue with online instruction in the spring, after deciding that the current status of the pandemic proved to be too unpredictable.