Fire breaks out at Fire Academy, significant damage caused

A fire that broke out at the El Camino College Fire Academy in Inglewood on Tuesday, Sept. 1 caused significant damage to the facility’s garage, according to an email sent on behalf of ECC President Dena Maloney on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

No one was hurt in the fire, which broke out sometime after 8 p.m. However, the fire destroyed a portion of the garage’s roof and severely damaged one of the two fire engines stored in the building. Damage to the other engine was also noted, but its extent remains unclear.

Ladders, breathing apparatuses, tools and other equipment were also damaged by the fire, along with some memorabilia from previous graduating classes, according to the email.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

The incident’s disruption to coursework and training at the Fire Academy has forced the program’s instructors to begin developing a plan for how instruction will proceed during the clean-up and recovery process.

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page to get the latest updates.