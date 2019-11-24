Program provides support for students interested in education careers

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The TEACH El Camino program is designed to help students who are interested in educational careers. The program offers services to students including networking, counseling and resources.

“I feel one of the benefits of joining the program is [that] you’re linked. You have a network of like minded people who want to be in the field of education.” TEACH Campus Coordinator Janice Jefferis said. “We have our own TEACH counselor, Cheryl Kroll, for our students to meet with.”

Jefferis said that many universities have transfer pathways where students interested in becoming teachers can join a joint program of completing their teaching credential and Bachelor of Arts within four years.

“You can get your B.A. and your teaching credential in four years which is awesome. We outline courses our students need to take so they can transfer as a junior.” said Jefferis

Melody Hollomon, a member of TEACH El Camino and Future Teachers Club, said that she has made a lot of friends and connections in the program.

“I’ve made a lot of friends, a lot of connections with people who are also trying to become teachers.” said Hollomon. “I can receive sources for myself and just have a good team of people who can support me through it.”

The TEACH El Camino program also has a club for those interested in becoming teachers called the Future Teachers Club. The club meets twice a week and hosts events as well as discussions about topics related to teaching.

“We normally start off with a few ice breakers. Then we go over events coming up and usually talk about other ideas or things we want to see as a club.” said Hollomon

Future Teachers Club president Carla Melgar said that the club is in its early stages and is starting to collaborate and bring in speakers to talk at events.

“We had a Cal State Long Beach representative from their ‘TEACH’ program come over and talk to the club members about their program” said Melgar. “We are planning to get more representatives to come to the club meeting and talk about their program.”

Melgar and Hollomon both said they were interested in becoming elementary school teachers. Melgar wants to eventually run her own day care center for pre-school age children.

Hollomon said she wanted to become a teacher because she appreciated the way teachers helped her growing up.

“I think from a young age I really enjoyed learning and I loved the way teachers would make me feel loved and would treat me” Hollomon said. “I want to give students the same feeling teachers have given me over the years and make them love learning.”

Hollomon said that she encourages other students going into education to join the program.

“It’s a really good support system for your journey at El Camino and to becoming a teacher,” said Hollomon “So I think it’s important for students in education to come.”