New Student Services Building opens, houses dozens of programs

After more than two years of construction, the new Student Services Building at El Camino College opened Monday, Aug. 5 and houses more than a dozen programs for students.

“I think it’s very welcoming. I see a lot more students inclined to come and hang out here,” film and history major and Student Ambassador Esteban Espino said. “It’s definitely an improvement from the old building.”

Construction for the $40.4 million two-story building started back in December 2016, according to a 2019 presentation by the Facilities Bond Program, as part of the modernization of ECC that started in 2010 with the construction of the Math Business Allied Health Building.

As students enter the new building, they are greeted with the Warriors Welcome Center and information desk and several programs aimed toward student success, including the Special Resource Center and First Year Experience.

“My favorite part of the new Student Services Center is the introduction of the Warriors Welcome Center,” Jennifer Law, a clerical support worker, said. “If you’re at a loss about what to do or where to go, the Warriors Welcome Center are there to help.”

Vice President of Student Services Ross Miyashiro said one of the new courtesies being introduced to ECC students with the opening of the new Student Services Center is The Village, a hangout spot where students have access to a computer lab and free printing.

Espino added that this new building offers students more than before, making it a “major improvement from the older building.”

The Student Activities Center, old Student Services Building, Peet’s Coffee and The Common Grounds, are scheduled for demolition in December, which will close off the west side of campus for the next two and a half years.

Student Services Building hours:

Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Fridays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more information visit: http://www.elcamino.edu/student/studentservices/index.aspx