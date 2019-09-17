Students exit the Schauerman Library after a fire alarm was accidentally set off by Facilities and Planning Department employees. The alarm was shut off in three minutes and the Los Angeles County Fire Department was not dispatched. Ryan Farrell/The Union

Students evacuated from Schauerman Library after false alarm

By Merritt Ryan Albin

September 17, 2019

Students were evacuated after two El Camino College faculty members accidentally triggered a fire alarm while painting in the Schauerman Library on Tuesday, Sept. 17, authorities said.

El Camino College Police Department Sgt. Gary Robertson said the alarms began at 1:10 p.m. and were turned off at 1:13 p.m. after they were confirmed to have not been caused by a fire or any other emergency.

Robert Brobst, assistant director of ECC Facilities and Planning said that a fire alarm on the second floor of the library was activated and it worked as intended since students evacuated quickly.

“The alarms worked as they should and [the] students evacuated when they went off,” Brobst said.

He added that the two faculty members that set off the alarms were Facilities and Planning Department employees.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was not dispatched to the scene.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Other stories filed under News

Students may be eligible for academic renewal after one year with new policy change
Students may be eligible for academic renewal after one year with new policy change
Tickets to LA Galaxy vs. Montreal Impact discounted for El Camino College Night
Tickets to LA Galaxy vs. Montreal Impact discounted for El Camino College Night
Bill that gives homeless students place to sleep is ‘weakened’ by amendments
Bill that gives homeless students place to sleep is ‘weakened’ by amendments
Transfer application workshops to guide students through applying
Transfer application workshops to guide students through applying
Health Center provides access to student health services
Health Center provides access to student health services

Other stories filed under Top Stories

Students may be eligible for academic renewal after one year with new policy change
Students may be eligible for academic renewal after one year with new policy change
Mexican heritage celebrated on campus with music and dance performance
Mexican heritage celebrated on campus with music and dance performance
Last second field goal gives ECC football team win over Bakersfield College
Last second field goal gives ECC football team win over Bakersfield College
Tickets to LA Galaxy vs. Montreal Impact discounted for El Camino College Night
Tickets to LA Galaxy vs. Montreal Impact discounted for El Camino College Night
World traveler professor visits 154 countries with 41 more still in sight
World traveler professor visits 154 countries with 41 more still in sight

El Camino College The Union • Copyright 2019 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in