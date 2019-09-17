Students evacuated from Schauerman Library after false alarm

Students were evacuated after two El Camino College faculty members accidentally triggered a fire alarm while painting in the Schauerman Library on Tuesday, Sept. 17, authorities said.

El Camino College Police Department Sgt. Gary Robertson said the alarms began at 1:10 p.m. and were turned off at 1:13 p.m. after they were confirmed to have not been caused by a fire or any other emergency.

Robert Brobst, assistant director of ECC Facilities and Planning said that a fire alarm on the second floor of the library was activated and it worked as intended since students evacuated quickly.

“The alarms worked as they should and [the] students evacuated when they went off,” Brobst said.

He added that the two faculty members that set off the alarms were Facilities and Planning Department employees.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was not dispatched to the scene.