Small fire, power outage occur on campus, police say

A small fire broke out on the second floor of the Pool and Classroom Building construction site shortly after a power outage Tuesday, Aug. 27, police said.

“[Construction workers] were doing some welding on the second floor of the construction site and they started smelling some smoke in the area. Upon our investigation, it was some paper that got going underneath where they weld,” Los Angeles County Fire Department Captain Ernie Lopez said.

It is not yet known whether the power outage and the small fire were related, according to a Nixle alert sent out by the El Camino College Police Department (ECCPD) at 3:33 p.m.

Lopez added that no injuries were reported and the fire was out before firefighters arrived on the scene.

The outage, which was caused by a Southern California Edison equipment problem, impacted over 1,800 power customers, according to the alert.

Osvaldo Medina, an administration of justice major, was in class when the power outage occurred. He said he stayed in his seat and waited for instructions from his professor; his class was dismissed 15 minutes early.

“There was a slight overreaction, I guess you could say,” Medina said. “We were just hoping it would turn on in time but unfortunately it didn’t.”

At 4:19 p.m., ECCPD sent another Nixle alert stating power had been restored on campus.