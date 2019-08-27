The Los Angeles County Fire Department reported to a small fire that broke out on the second floor of the Pool and Classroom Building construction site Tuesday, Aug. 27. The fire was out before firefighters got to the scene, Los Angeles County Fire Department Captain Ernie Lopez said. Ryan Farrell / The Union

Small fire, power outage occur on campus, police say

By Omar Rashad, Ryan Farrell

August 27, 2019

A small fire broke out on the second floor of the Pool and Classroom Building construction site shortly after a power outage Tuesday, Aug. 27, police said.

“[Construction workers] were doing some welding on the second floor of the construction site and they started smelling some smoke in the area. Upon our investigation, it was some paper that got going underneath where they weld,” Los Angeles County Fire Department Captain Ernie Lopez said.

It is not yet known whether the power outage and the small fire were related, according to a Nixle alert sent out by the El Camino College Police Department (ECCPD) at 3:33 p.m.

Lopez added that no injuries were reported and the fire was out before firefighters arrived on the scene.

The outage, which was caused by a Southern California Edison equipment problem, impacted over 1,800 power customers, according to the alert.

Osvaldo Medina, an administration of justice major, was in class when the power outage occurred. He said he stayed in his seat and waited for instructions from his professor; his class was dismissed 15 minutes early.

“There was a slight overreaction, I guess you could say,” Medina said. “We were just hoping it would turn on in time but unfortunately it didn’t.”

At 4:19 p.m., ECCPD sent another Nixle alert stating power had been restored on campus.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Other stories filed under News

Parking on campus free for three weeks
Parking on campus free for three weeks
Grant creating support program for formerly incarcerated students approved
Grant creating support program for formerly incarcerated students approved
Man wounded in Dominguez Channel shooting, police say

A man was shot twice in the Dominguez Channel, located under El Camino College's Parking Lot F, on Wednesday, August 14, according to a safety advisor...

Muslim Student Association holds Eid prayer at Murdock Stadium

The Muslim Student Association (MSA) of El Camino College organized the congregation prayer for Eid Al-Adha at Murdock Stadium Sunday, August 11.Thous...

Incoming student government officials aim to improve campus equity, budget
Incoming student government officials aim to improve campus equity, budget

Other stories filed under Top Stories

Parking on campus free for three weeks
Parking on campus free for three weeks
Grant creating support program for formerly incarcerated students approved
Grant creating support program for formerly incarcerated students approved
Incoming student government officials aim to improve campus equity, budget
Incoming student government officials aim to improve campus equity, budget
Fashion show showcases diverse array of designers
Fashion show showcases diverse array of designers
Annual commencement ceremony celebrates 2019 graduates
Annual commencement ceremony celebrates 2019 graduates

El Camino College Union • Copyright 2019 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in