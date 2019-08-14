Man wounded in Dominguez Channel shooting, police say

A man was shot twice in the Dominguez Channel, located under El Camino College’s Parking Lot F, on Wednesday, August 14, according to a safety advisory.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a report of an aggravated assault involving a firearm at approximately 1:45 a.m., according to the advisory.

The victim reported that he was approached by an unidentified male, who shot him twice in the leg, according to the advisory.

“The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, and the incident is under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department,” according to the advisory.

Chief of the El Camino College Police Department Michael Trevis declined to comment on the incident since it is an ongoing investigation by a different law enforcement agency.