Transfer Center offers students free tour to Loyola Marymount University

In line with its mission to increase students’ motivation and intent to transfer, the Transfer Center at El Camino has listed Loyola Marymount University among the 11 campus tours available to EC students this semester.

The tour, dubbed Access LMU Visit Day, is set to take place Friday, March 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants will also receive free transportation via bus and free lunch.

Diana Rivera, a student worker at the Transfer Center, said one of her friends found the motivation he had been missing in his educational pursuit after attending one of the center’s previous tours to UCLA.

“He was there. He heard the panel, and he heard stories that motivated him—that, he could also be at UCLA,” Rivera said.

During the tour, EC students will have the opportunity to explore LMU grounds firsthand, learn about housing options, have their questions answered and more, Lesley Meza, a transfer counselor, said.

“One of the benefits that we see with students a lot of times is they get to see the campus culture of those particular campuses, ” Meza said. “Also, see how far they are . . . for a lot of our students location is important.”

LMU is listed among one of the 17 college and university campuses in California that offers the Transfer Admission Guarantee program (TAG), which ensures admissions to any EC student who can meet the program’s specific requirements.

EC students who are currently enrolled in at least one course this semester can sign up for any of the scheduled tours by visiting the Transfer Center located on the first floor of the Student Services Center.

“I think that the tour would be useful because it would benefit people by, you know, showing them around the school, how it can be, so you could get adjusted to it,” Starnese Sims, 18, business major, said. “I just think it’d be a cool experience.”

For more information on other university tours, you can visit the Transfer Center information page at http://www.elcamino.edu/student/studentservices/transfercenter/tours.aspx, or by calling the center directly at (310) 660-3593 Ext. 3408.