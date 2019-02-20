The student news site of El Camino College

Transfer Center offers tours of northern California universities to students

By Jun Ueda|February 20, 2019

The Transfer Center will be sponsoring 48 students to visit the college campuses of UC Merced, UC Santa Cruz, UC Berkeley and UC Davis during the week of spring break in their Northern California University Tour.

Applications for the trip can be picked-up at the transfer desk for the tour that will take place between April 9 to 12.

“Other than 4 meals that are not covered, all transportation and other accommodations are covered by the Transfer Center,” Student Services Specialist Sara Vasquez-Gharibeh said.

The applications must be turned in by Friday, March 1, 2019 to Student Services Advisor Blanco Prado in the Student Service Center (SSC) Room 108L, along with an unofficial but up-to-date transcript.

Vasquez-Gharibeh said that students should fill out the application thoroughly and that “it is important for students to submit their application with the best of their ability.”

For more information regarding criteria for this event, visit the Transfer Center located inside the SSC.

