VP of Administrative Services resigns

Construction at El Camino College will continue for the next few years but one of the main leaders behind the renovation efforts will not be there to see the finished product.

Vice President of Administrative Services Brian Fahnestock has resigned and will be leaving EC next month due to “personal reasons.”

Fahnestock started at EC in 2017 and has since played a key role in the modernization of the college.

He was responsible for the administration of many departments and initiatives on campus such as the Bookstore and Fiscal Services.

“I really enjoyed my time here,” Fahnestock said. “I love the people here and I have nothing but love for them.”