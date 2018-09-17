El Camino College student threatens to bring a gun on campus, police say

Update: Sept. 19. 9:52 a.m. The word “within” was removed for accuracy.

A 43-year-old El Camino College student was arrested Monday, Sept. 10, at his Torrance residence on suspicion of threatening to bring a gun to the campus, authorities said.

Police identified the suspect as Ernest John Cranmer, who allegedly sent threatening voicemails and emails to El Camino College employees, according to the Temporary Restraining Order (TRO).

According to an El Camino College campus advisory sent Friday, Sept. 14 by the El Camino College Police Department, “One particular email indicated that he may come to campus with a gun.”

Early Monday morning, the El Camino College Police Department identified the email as Cranmer’s and within 45 minutes of being notified of the threat, the authorities arrived at Cranmer’s home, arresting him, police said.

Cranmer was booked by Torrance Police Department.

El Camino College Chief of Police, Michael Trevis said Cranmer was “apologetic and admitted to those things.”

No weapons were found and his bail was set at $50,000.

Trevis said this was not the first time Cranmer had made threats toward El Camino College.

Trevis added that this was not the first time El Camino Police Department visited Cranmer as they suspected him of leaving “threatening and violent messages” a few years ago.

This was not the first time El Camino College received violent threats by a current student. The Union published multiple stories that followed the cases of James Lemus after he threatened to “make it look like (the) Santa Barbara shooting” in 2014 on the Library Lawn.

Cranmer was released the following day and is currently under court order to remain 100 yards of El Camino College and four employees.

Cranmer’s mother, Mayrla Cranmer spoke to Union staff writers when they visited her to ask her about her son.

“He is very friendly,” Mayrla Cranmer told The Union. “He is not a person that would do something to somebody.”

Ernest Cranmer is diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, a disability which results in impulsive and hyperactive actions, Mayrla Cranmer said.

Trevis confirmed that Cranmer has “mental-health issues.”

“He has a disability,” Mayrla Cranmer said. “If he was in the right mind, he wouldn’t have said what he did.”

Mayrla Cranmer said that doctors do not pay attention to her son and that all they care about is her money.

“We’ve been trying to find psychologists,” Mayrla Cranmer said. “With his disability, he can’t control what he says.”

Bonnie Mercado, student services technician, was one of the employees who received threats, according to the TRO. Union staff writers attempted to contact Mercado Monday Sept. 17 but were unable to reach her as she was not in her office, a front desk faculty member who refused to be identified told the Union.

“Respondent’s willful course of conduct has no legitimate purpose. I am also fearful that Respondent’s irrational behavior and escalating threats of violence may lead to violence against me other others,” according to Bonnie Mercado in the TRO.

The first threat was sent on Saturday, Sept. 8, “The student was not identifiable at that time,” according to the campus advisory.

“Hello, how the fuck are you, my name is Ernest Cranmer known as EZ. I’m sorry I couldn’t make it to the appointment because I was so sick last Friday and I had a bad fucking week last week so I’m coming by to get you all at the college, so feel free to call me at area code … [omitted]. I’m coming to get you all, you motherfucking son of a bitch. Bye,” Ernest Cranmer said in his first message, according to the transcripts provided to The Union by El Camino College Attorney Michael Travis.

Although the campus advisory said Cranmer was unidentifiable, Cranmer left his name and phone number during the first voicemail he sent, according to the transcripts.

“When I came to work on September 10, I discovered Respondent sent me a bizarre expletive-laden email, attached as Attachment 1,” Mercado said in the transcripts.

According to the transcripts Cranmer wrote, “THIS IS ME EZ DISNEY HEATWAVE KNOTT’S 2018 ONE OF KATE BELEY’S STUDENTS. HOW THE FUCK ARE YOU DOING? I’M DOING GOOD. I’M SORRY I WAS UNABLE TO MAKE IT TO MY APPOINTMENTS TO SEE KATE ON FRIDAY DUE TO STOMACH ISSUES. NOW I’M OK. LAST WEEKEND WAS SO FUCKIN BAD DUE 2 SOME RUDE PEOPLE AT THE DEL AMO FASHION CENTER MALL IN TORRANCE. LAST WEEKEND, THE SALES ASSOCIATES WERE MAKING FUN OF MY DISNEY EARS. I WAS SO FUCKED UP BITCH. LAST WEEK, SOME CLASSMATE FRIEND OF MINE TOLD ME TO STAY OFF MY FUCKING PAGE U SON OF A BITCH. I FEEL LIKE I’M GONNA BUST THIS COLLEGE ONE FUCKIN DAY 2 GET U ALL WITH A GUN. I NEED A FUCKIN APPOINTMENT TO SEE KATE BELEY ON TUESDAY OR WEDNESDAY. OR ELSE, I’M GONNA FUCKIN COME TO THE CAMPUS TODAY 2 GET U. PLEASE EXCUSE THE LANGUAGE AND THREATS CUZ I’M SO ANGRY BECAUSE I MISSED A FUCKIN WEEK. THE PE YOGA TEACHER MS. HIROKO HOJO IS A SON OF A BITCH TEACHER. I WANT TO GET HER ONE DAY. I’M SO FUCKIN UPSET ‘CUZ U HAVEN’T FUCKIN RESCHEDULED MY FUCKIN APPOINTMENT 2 SEE EITHER KATE OR TAWNYA. I’M GONNA COME TO CAMPUS 2 GET U TODAY. HAVE A BLESSED DAY.”

In his email, Cranmer identified himself as “EZ DISNEY HEATWAVE KNOTT’S 2018,” similar to the names he uses for his multiple Facebook accounts.

Despite the threat, Trevis said, “The biggest issue at El Camino is parking,” during a meeting with the Union Wednesday, Sept. 13, two days after the authorities had discovered who was threatening employees.

Trevis also said campus safety was a priority during the meeting, emphasizing skateboarders as a primary threat to campus safety.

The information was delayed due to “miscommunication,” Trevis said.

Cranmer is set to appear in court on Oct. 2 at 8:30 a.m. to face a civil charge, keeping him off campus effectively until the day of the hearing, according to the TRO.

Cranmer will also appear in court Nov. 12 to face a criminal charge, filed separately with the District Attorney’s office in Torrance, for the violent threats, Trevis said.

