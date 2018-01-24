El Camino College student robbed at Domino’s Pizza

An El Camino College student was the victim of an armed robbery at the Domino’s Pizza on the 15900 block of Crenshaw Blvd. on Friday, Jan. 19.

El Camino College Police Department dispatch clerk, M. Cognac said that the robbery was reported by the Gardena Police Department.

According to Lieutenant Steve Prendergast of the Gardena Police Department, the robbery occurred at 10:50 a.m.

“The suspect was described as a black male adult between 20 and 27 years old,” Prendergast said.

According to the El Camino College press release regarding the robbery, the suspect was last seen “wearing a black jacket with fur on the hood and brown fur in the middle, carrying a backpack, (and) wearing blue jeans.”

Prendergast also noted that the suspect was armed with a handgun during the robbery.

“(The victim) was taken with a backpack (and) some other personal property,” Prendergast said.

El Camino College student, Katelynn Lucas, 23, biology major felt that the incident did not impact her perception of safety on campus.

“I feel safe still,” Lucas said.

“That kind of stuff can happen anywhere,” Lucas said.