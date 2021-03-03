Top 5 movies to watch during Women’s History Month

March marks the beginning of Women’s History Month. Here are some movies that portray strong female stories, by equally strong women.

Erin Brockovich (2000)

A true-life-story about an unrelentingly fierce mother who blows the whistle on a large corporation poisoning the local water supply. Brockovich, played by Julia Roberts, flips a man’s world on its side while holding onto every ounce of her femininity and tenacity.

Frida (2004)

Directed by Julie Taymor and starring Salma Hayek, this film about Frida Kahlo delves deep into the pain, love, torment, sexuality, revolt, strength, femininity and tenderness that made Kahlo into the feminist icon she is revered to be today.

Whale Rider’ (2002)

In a world driven by male leadership, Maori girls aren’t allowed to be Whangara chiefs. That does not prevent Paikea, portrayed by 11-year-old Keisha Castle-Hughes, from shattering the patriarchal glass ceiling. She fights for her birthright to ride with the whales and lead her tribe. Directed by Niki Caro, this is a story about courage, defiance, leadership and perseverance.

Hidden Figures (2016)

Cultural and gender diversity is a must in STEM programs around the world. This film is the story of the “Hidden Figures” that helped put humanity on the moon. In the race to be the first, a group of extraordinary black women “do the math” that no one else seems to be up to the challenge to do.

Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monáe ensure the stories of Katherine G. Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson live on forever in this cinematic adaptation.

Wonder Woman (2017)

Directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman is the story of a fierce race of unconquerable Amazon warriors that come to the aid of humanity in the hopes to help mankind end all wars. This movie is a story about the strength of the unseen and underestimated.

