‘The Laramie Project’ opens at El Camino, delivering a powerful message on hate and healing

The lights dimmed and the audience’s buzz sunk into a quiet hush, tense with anticipation.

A video began to roll on the large projector screen hanging above the stage.

Grainy footage played of former President Bill Clinton delivering a press remark on Oct. 12, 1998, speaking on the death of University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard.

“Let me also take a moment here, to offer my prayers and my condolences to the family of Matthew Shepard… crimes of hate and crimes of violence cannot be tolerated in our country,” Clinton said.

El Camino College’s production of “The Laramie Project” debuted its opening night Friday, Nov. 14, poignantly illustrating a story of a small community town finding itself again in the wake of a tragedy.

The play touches upon the true story of Shepard, a 21-year-old gay college student murdered in 1998 in Laramie, Wyoming, because of his sexuality.

The killing left the town reeling — both at the brutal nature of the murder, and the national attention that followed.

“It’s supposed to show that these people can be anyone, this could be any town in America…these are just average people living their lives,” anthropology major and actor Anthony Argueta, 20, said.

Based on real interviews, the people of Laramie came to life onstage, sharing their heartbreaking reactions to the murder of Shepard — including his close friend Romaine Patterson, played by Soesly Torres Medina.

“This show is gut-wrenching..I like to think it’s kind of brought some of us together in a deeper way… we’re playing people who actually exist,” Argueta said.

Crew members hope that the show’s message of hate and prejudice will leave audiences reflective.

“Don’t just sit idly against hate, always speak up,” theater major and actor Tyler Propst, 18, said.

Theater major and actor Qing Peng Joy, 18, said that the production can help educate people around the world about hate crimes toward LGBTQ+ communities.

Director Jocelyn Hall said the inspiration for performing the play came from current events and her prior experience at other colleges directing it.

“This is a story that unfortunately still needs to be told over and over again, because even though this happened in 1998 nothing has changed,” Hall said.

There are no specific protagonists in the show. As an ensemble performance, multiple roles are played by the same students, shifting the focus on the group as a whole instead of specific actors.

“We’re all together, I mean it’s a true ensemble show. No one’s the star,” Hall said.

Backstage, multiple quick costume changes were needed to make this possible, stretching the tech crew out thin.

“There’s a lot of quick changes in this play, a lot of quick changes, and we don’t have a lot of tech people….so a lot of the stage prop people have to help the costume people,” graphic design major and assistant stage manager Isabelle Daou, 19, said.

During rehearsals, the cast and the crew met Shepard’s father, Dennis Shepard, over Zoom, which Hall said brought the group even closer.

“That night kind of brought us all together to remind us this is a true circumstance, we’re a part of something special… we’re all together,” Hall said.

The Laramie Project will continue showtimes until Saturday, Nov. 22. More information can be found on ECC’s Center for the Arts webpage.

“I feel like this story will forever be relevant,” Propst said.