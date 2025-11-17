The student news site of El Camino College

‘The Laramie Project’ opens at El Camino, delivering a powerful message on hate and healing

Byline photo of Eleni Klostrakis
By Eleni KlostrakisNovember 17, 2025
The cast of “The Laramie Project” on Wednesday, Nov. 12 at the Campus Theatre, after an on-stage trial for the hate crime murder of a young homosexual man. (Seph Peters | The Union)

The lights dimmed and the audience’s buzz sunk into a quiet hush, tense with anticipation.

A video began to roll on the large projector screen hanging above the stage.

Grainy footage played of former President Bill Clinton delivering a press remark on Oct. 12, 1998, speaking on the death of University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard.

“Let me also take a moment here, to offer my prayers and my condolences to the family of Matthew Shepard… crimes of hate and crimes of violence cannot be tolerated in our country,” Clinton said.

El Camino's theater arts department presents The Laramie Act play. A collaborative effort involving students and staff. The plays important societal message about sexual intolerance is an important topic for the students involved in the production. (Taheem Lewis | The Union)
Theater major Qing Peng Joy and other El Camino students star in El Camino's Theater Arts Department's "The Laramie Project" on Wednesday, Nov. 12, at the Campus Theatre—a collaborative effort involving students and staff. The play's important societal message about sexual intolerance is an important topic for the students involved in the production. (Taheem Lewis | The Union)

El Camino College’s production of “The Laramie Project” debuted its opening night Friday, Nov. 14, poignantly illustrating a story of a small community town finding itself again in the wake of a tragedy.

The play touches upon the true story of Shepard, a 21-year-old gay college student murdered in 1998 in Laramie, Wyoming, because of his sexuality.

Lane Levens as Dennis Shepard, a grieving father, on Nov. 14, 2025. [Seph Peters | The Union]
Lane Levens as Dennis Shepard, a grieving father, during The Laramie Project on Wednesday, Nov. 12. Levens and the rest of the cast of 13 play 50 different characters in the show, which opened on Friday, Nov. 14. (Seph Peters | The Union)

The killing left the town reeling — both at the brutal nature of the murder, and the national attention that followed.

“It’s supposed to show that these people can be anyone, this could be any town in America…these are just average people living their lives,” anthropology major and actor Anthony Argueta, 20, said.

El Camino's theater arts department presents The Laramie Act play. A collaborative effort involving students and staff. The plays important societal message about sexual intolerance is an important topic for the students involved in the production. (Taheem Lewis | The Union)
El Camino's Theater Arts Department presents "The Laramie Project" on Wednesday, Nov. 12 in the Campus Theatre—a collaborative effort involving students and staff. The play's important societal message about sexual intolerance is an important topic for the students involved in the production. (Taheem Lewis | The Union)

Based on real interviews, the people of Laramie came to life onstage, sharing their heartbreaking reactions to the murder of Shepard — including his close friend Romaine Patterson, played by Soesly Torres Medina.

“This show is gut-wrenching..I like to think it’s kind of brought some of us together in a deeper way… we’re playing people who actually exist,” Argueta said.

Crew members hope that the show’s message of hate and prejudice will leave audiences reflective.

“Don’t just sit idly against hate, always speak up,” theater major and actor Tyler Propst, 18, said.

Theater major Tia Acrey along with other theater students star El Camino&squot;s theater arts department&squot;s "The Laramie project". A collaborative effort involving students and staff. The plays important societal message about sexual intolerance is an important topic for the students involved in the production. (Taheem Lewis | The Union)
Theater major Tia Acrey along with other theater students star El Camino's theater arts department's "The Laramie Project" on Wednesday, Nov. 12 in the Campus Theatre. A collaborative effort involving students and staff. The plays important societal message about sexual intolerance is an important topic for the students involved in the production. TIa acrey enjoys acting on stage and coaching others in theater arts whenever possible. (Taheem Lewis | The Union)

Theater major and actor Qing Peng Joy, 18, said that the production can help educate people around the world about hate crimes toward LGBTQ+ communities.

Director Jocelyn Hall said the inspiration for performing the play came from current events and her prior experience at other colleges directing it.

“This is a story that unfortunately still needs to be told over and over again, because even though this happened in 1998 nothing has changed,” Hall said.

There are no specific protagonists in the show. As an ensemble performance, multiple roles are played by the same students, shifting the focus on the group as a whole instead of specific actors.

“We’re all together, I mean it’s a true ensemble show. No one’s the star,” Hall said.

Theater major Cass and other student actors star in El Camino's Theater arts departments production of the Laramie project. A challenging production that requires actors to play more than one role with quick costume changes in between.. The plays strong subject matter involving sexual intolerance is important to to the students and staff involved (Taheem Lewis | The Union)
Theater major Cass and other student actors star in El Camino's Theater Arts Department's production of "The Laramie Project" on Wednesday, Nov. 12, in the Campus Theatre. A challenging production that requires actors to play more than one role with quick costume changes in between.. The play's strong subject matter involving sexual intolerance is important to to the students and staff involved. (Taheem Lewis | The Union)

Backstage, multiple quick costume changes were needed to make this possible, stretching the tech crew out thin.

“There’s a lot of quick changes in this play, a lot of quick changes, and we don’t have a lot of tech people….so a lot of the stage prop people have to help the costume people,” graphic design major and assistant stage manager Isabelle Daou, 19, said.

El Camino's Theater arts departments production of the Laramie project. A challenging production that requires actors to play more than one role with quick costume changes in between.. The plays strong subject matter involving sexual intolerance is important to to the students and staff involved (Taheem Lewis | The Union)
(LR) Theater major Anthony along with Soesly and other student actors star El Camino's Theater arts departments production of "The Laramie Project" on Wednesday, Nov. 12 in the Campus Theatre. A challenging production that requires actors to play more than one role with quick costume changes in between.. The plays strong subject matter involving sexual intolerance is important to to the students and staff involved (Taheem Lewis | The Union)

During rehearsals, the cast and the crew met Shepard’s father, Dennis Shepard, over Zoom, which Hall said brought the group even closer.

“That night kind of brought us all together to remind us this is a true circumstance, we’re a part of something special… we’re all together,” Hall said.

Theater major Lane, (22) other student actors star El Camino's Theater arts departments production of the Laramie project. A challenging production that requires actors to play more than one role with quick costume changes in between. The plays strong subject matter involving sexual intolerance is important to to the students and staff involved (Taheem Lewis | The Union)
Theater major Lane Levans and other student actors star in El Camino's Theater Arts Department's production of "The Laramie Project" on Wednesday, Nov. 12 in the Campus Theatre. A challenging production that requires actors to play more than one role with quick costume changes in between. The play's strong subject matter involving sexual intolerance is important to the students and staff involved. Lane appreciates the opportunity to take on many challenging roles and represent the production of Laramie in the most authentic way possible. (Taheem Lewis | The Union)

The Laramie Project will continue showtimes until Saturday, Nov. 22. More information can be found on ECC’s Center for the Arts webpage.

“I feel like this story will forever be relevant,” Propst said.

