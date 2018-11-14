Military band performs at El Camino, here are 19 photos from the event

Having performed in 50 states and 30 foreign countries, the 60-member United States Army Field Band and the 29-member Soldiers’ Chorus performed at El Camino’s Marsee Auditorium on Monday, Nov. 5, from 8 to 10 p.m.

On this evening, both band and chorus combined their instruments as they performed the “America Scoring the Soldier’s Story: How a Film Music influences the stories of our Army’s history, from past to present,” through orchestral pieces, like operatic arias to Sousa marches, jazz classics, and Broadway musicals according to the Center for the Arts.

El Camino was one of their stops as they tour the nation sharing their music and telling a story while doing it.

Photo credit: Jack Kan