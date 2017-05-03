El Camino students talk about upcoming Mother’s Day

By Victor Liptzin • May 3, 2017
Other stories filed under Videos
...
For a link to the story and photos, click here: http://eccunion.com/news/2017/03/29/girls-in-the-garage-showcases-women-in-technology-at-all-female-ca...
Sports
Warriors are bronzed in South Coast Conference track and field championships
Up next for track and field: South Coast Conference Finals
News
Two vehicles collide next to Parking Lot B; car crashes into construction fence
Athlete of the Week
Athlete of the Week: Jean Liu
Profiles
El Camino tennis player continues to compete despite illness and injuries
Softball
El Camino softball team earns second conference title in three years
El Camino is a skate and bike-free zone
Badminton
El Camino women’s badminton team beat El Camino-Compton Center to sweep the season series
Strong middle innings help El Camino softball team win 19th straight
Baseball
El Camino baseball team has won 20 consecutive games after win over L.A. Harbor College
El Camino College Union
The student news site of El Camino College
© 2017 All Rights Reserved • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in