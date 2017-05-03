The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Videos

El Camino students talk about upcoming Mother’s Day

By Victor LiptzinMay 3, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Email This Post Email This Post

Other stories filed under Videos

El Camino Track and Field close out conference championships in third place

...

El Camino takes part in hosting ‘Girls in the Garage’

For a link to the story and photos, click here: http://eccunion.com/news/2017/03/29/girls-in-the-garage-showcases-women-in-technology-at-all-female-ca...

El Camino students share thoughts on Trump’s proposed budget cuts of Arts and Humanities Endowment

...

El Camino students share their plans for upcoming spring break

...

El Camino students participate in blood drive
El Camino students participate in blood drive
The student news site of El Camino College
El Camino students talk about upcoming Mother’s Day