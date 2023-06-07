Non-traditional students find a home in the Life Experience Club

By Brittany Parris|June 7, 2023
Arts & Features
...
Videos
Movies, music and finals: The Union gets into podcasting
Day in the life of a student bodybuilder
Daily News
Date Night Delights: Best places in the South Bay to take that special someone
News
Frisky Business: Dive into the sensual world of South Bay’s premier lingerie, adult stores
Class dismissed
Taking the Stage
Got Pride? El Camino College kicks off Pride Month with annual festival
‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ sets the bar for animation and superhero films
Hero in the making: How a student’s troubled beginnings lead him to win debate championships
Striking a chord with the Applied Music program
The student news site of El Camino College