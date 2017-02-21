The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Videos

Students talk about first week of school

By Jorge Villa and Emma DiMaggioFebruary 21, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Email This Post Email This Post

Other stories filed under Videos

Video: Medina leads men’s volleyball team past Fullerton College Hornets

...

Video: Women’s volleyball sweeps L.A. Harbor College in head coach’s final home-regular season game

...

Video: Students react to Donald Trump winning presidency

...

Video: Women’s volleyball team eases past Cerritos College in sweep on 11/2

...

Video: Students talk about clown sightings and what they would do

...

The student news site of El Camino College
Students talk about first week of school