EC student organization is looking for new candidates

El Camino’s student organization is looking for candidates to petition become a part of the group, the current ASO president said.

The Associated Student Organization is looking for students to help lead the student body government as a part of its goal to be successful in school and for the students to become future leaders, Eman Dalili, president of the ASO, said.

“I think that students can gain a lot of leadership and project development skills,” Dalili said. “For example when we take on a project and we help students grow it from beginning to end.”

In order to apply to be a candidate you have to fill out the required paper work by Thursday, April 20 at 1 p.m., Dalili said.

For more information on becoming a candidate for ASO please contact their office at (310) 660-3593 ext. 3507.