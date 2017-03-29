Learning how to help a friend through workshops

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

If you know someone who is struggling with a personal problem but don’t know how to address it, a workshop in April may offer suggestions,.

“Helping a Friend,” part of the Wellness Wednesday workshops offered by the El Camino Student Health Services, will take place at 1 p.m. on April 5 at the Health Center.

Peer support can be effective in relating with a troubled individual and this workshop gives students more awareness and ways to provide support, Victoria Kwon said

Kwon will also be the speaker at the event.

“It’s a way to increase helpfulness on and off campus, and to provide direction to professional support,” Kwon said.

Students are asked to RSVP before the event. They can visit the center beforehand or reserve a spot by sending an email to [email protected]

As a reminder, the ECC Student Health Center offers psychological counseling by appointment.

Visit the center, located near the pool, or call (310) 660-3643 for more information.