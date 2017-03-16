Analytical thinkers and problem solvers panel to take place on campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The panel for “Careers for Problem Solvers and Analytical Thinkers” will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 at Distance Education Room 166, a student services adviser said.

For those who have analytical skills or like to solve problems, professionals will be on hand to talk about their careers and strategies to succeed in finding a job and getting ahead in the workplace.

The panelists include Larry J. Imel, who according to his LinkedIn page is a business and probate litigation attorney, and Dr. Kimberly D.C. Narain, M.D., Ph.D., who works at the West Los Angeles VA Center for Healthcare Innovation, Implementation and Policy.

“I highly recommend students attend. It’s a good opportunity to network with people have respectable positions,” Danielle Cameron, student services adviser, said.

For more information or to reserve an attendance spot, come to the Transfer Center in the Student Services Center or call (310) 660-3593, ext. 6137.