El Camino approves installation of purified water stations

El Camino’s student government approved purified water stations that have now been installed on campus, according to the Associated Student Organization (ASO) president.

“We believe (these FloWater stations are) a huge win for the campus, ASO, the environment and the students,” Eman Dalili, ASO president, said.

According to the FloWater website, each FloWater refill station holds seven gallons of purified water at all times, which equals about 60 20 oz. water bottles.

The water stations are located in the Math, Business and Allied Health Building (MBA), Music Building, Student Services Center, Student Activities Center and the Humanities Building.

The funding for this project was from the ASO budget, including money from ASB stickers and the total cost for the stations was $23,000, Dalili said.

Maintenance for the water stations will be monitored and provided by El Camino’s maintenance Dalili added.

“I’ve never seen something like this,” Zabdiel Ize, 30, business major, said. “This water doesn’t have the chlorine taste the tap water has.”

Other students seemed to see a difference in taste as well.

“I’ve used it a couple times already and it’s better than the regular one,” Matthew Kurniawan, 17, computer science major, said. “It definitely tastes better.”

These water stations could help save students money with an unlimited amount of refills on water.

Dalili said that the water initially comes from the tap water system at El Camino, but the filters purify the water and will need to be replaced every six months.

Dalili, who created the idea of bringing the water station on campus, said that he has already begun to see “regulars” and more people walk up to the stations.

“I think it’s very promising, people are bringing their friends and they’re bringing more students,” Dalili said. “In just one week, there have been about two thousand (refilled bottles).”