Financial aid 2017-18 applications due by March 2

By Selvin RodasFebruary 18, 2017

El Camino students must submit their FAFSA or Dream Act Application for the 2017-18 academic school year before Thursday, March 2 in order to be eligible for financial aid, according to EC’s website.

For first time applicants, students need to submit their Grade Point Average (GPA) by the deadline as one of the requirements.

There are two different applications designed for students, FAFSA must be filled out by green card holders and citizens students.

While undocumented or DACA students must fill out the California Student Aid Commission.

For additional questions, visit the Financial Aid Office located in the Administration Building Room 138.

The office is open on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It is also open on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., according to its page on EC’s website.

