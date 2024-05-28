Top 5 Activities in the Makerspace

Gaming

The main area of the Makerspace holds 21 esports computers for students to sit down, relax, and, that’s right, play video games. Complete with headsets and comfortable chairs, students can play any game they choose, alone or with friends. Virtual reality is also available. About 70 to 120 students visit the Makerspace daily solely to play video games, making it the most popular spot in the basement.

2. 3D Printing

Students have free access to 3D printers, often costing over $1,000 each. The space has four printers, and students can use a MakerBot Replicator or an Ultimaker 3D printer. The 3D printers offer an effective method for producing crafts and a better understanding of how to use advancing technology.

Drop-In Workshop Hours:

Monday and Tuesday: 12:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday and Thursday: 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

3. Digital Design

The opportunity to work on graphic design skills is available with one of the computer and tablet combinations, specifically set aside for digital design purposes. Digital art programs, including Photoshop, Illustrator Premiere, Blender, and more, are accessible for projects, homework, or practice.

4. Sewing

Plenty of sewing machines are available to learn and develop textile skills. Materials are available, but students can also bring their own. Prior experience is not necessary to use the sewing machines, but stopping by during the several drop-in workshop hours is recommended to learn.

Drop-In Workshop Hours:

Tuesday: 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Thursday: 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

5. Soldering

Soldering is commonly used for assembling electrical components and wiring but can also be used for jewelry. A popular activity El Camino students use the stations for is pin making. The three soldering stations provide access to lead-free solder, safety goggles, desoldering pumps, steel rulers and more. Students are also welcome to use the space and their materials.

Drop-In Workshop Hours:

Monday: 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Thursday: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Make Reservations here: https://www.elcamino.edu/support/library/makerspace.aspx