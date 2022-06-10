Top 5 public libraries near ECC

Longing for a place of educational prowess and services to satisfy your mind’s hunger? Look no further than these top five libraries that serve the El Camino College community.

Knowledge is power, and the hundreds of millions of students all across the world know this better than anyone else. With bookstores being quite pricey, they don’t compare to the services provided by libraries that are just one membership card away from giving you what you need. This is Warrior Life’s list of the top five libraries in the surrounding areas of El Camino College that are sure to save you lots in both time and money.

1. Lawndale Library

It is a library’s duty to serve its community, but Lawndale Library goes above and beyond to ensure every visitor has a great experience. Research assistance is available throughout the day for students who want to succeed on their research papers, but need a guiding light. They provide audiobooks, ebooks, music and even PDF versions of newspaper articles from select papers. You can also book a meeting room to get together with other students for study groups.

Address: 14615 Burin Ave., Lawndale

Phone: 310-676-0177

Hours: Tuesday-Wednesday: Noon to 8 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday-Sunday: Closed



Website: https://lacountylibrary.org/lawndale-library/

2. Crenshaw-Imperial Library

With a wide variety of resources ranging from free programming and classes, this library does not hold back on providing for those looking to move forward in their educational careers. All it takes is an Inglewood Public Library card for you to access the e-resources they provide, which include, but are not limited to, articles and movies. They also offer unique services to teens and children, so bring your siblings too!

Address: 11141 Crenshaw Blvd., Inglewood

Phone: 310-412-5403

Hours: Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: Closed

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Website: https://www.cityofinglewood.org/1400/Crenshaw-Imperial-Branch-Library

3. El Segundo Public Library

The furthest from El Camino College on the list, it is still very much worth checking out. With more extensive hours than the rest, this makes for a great location for those who have a hard time finding time due to work or any other barriers. They have a great selection of books and even have a page on their website dedicated to suggestions from cardholders for books to acquire. It is also just a walk away from El Segundo Park, a great place to sit down and read.

Address: 111 W. Mariposa Ave., El Segundo

Phone: 310-524-2722

Hours: Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Website: https://library.elsegundo.org/

4. Masao W. Satow Library

The closest to El Camino College from the five libraries, this location makes for a great quick stop before or after a class if time is an issue. It provides solid hours for students who are in desperate need of its services or those who could not find what they were looking for in the college library. With many computers ready to go throughout the facility, wait times are almost nonexistent, and tech-savvy employees provide great support to those unfamiliar with certain applications.

Address: 14433 Crenshaw Blvd., Gardena

Phone: 310-679-0638

Hours: Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Website: https://lacountylibrary.org/masao-w-satow-library/

5. Wiseburn Public library

One of the smaller libraries on the list, Wiseburn still holds its own for being a good place to study and do research. It has all the basics of a standard library, but what sets it apart is the availability of the books they have. If you somehow are not able to find one you need, you can immediately reserve it once it is returned. There are also a selection of toys for kids and other activities, so Warriors with young children can fulfill their needs while their kids fulfill theirs.

Address: 5335 W. 135th St., Hawthorne

Phone: 310-643-8880

Hours: Tuesday-Wednesday: Noon-8 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday-Sunday: closed



Website: https://lacountylibrary.org/wiseburn-library/

Editor’s note: Story was updated for clarity on June 10, 2022, at 8:01 a.m.