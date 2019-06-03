Have a strike with the Top 5 Bowling Alley’s near El camino

It’s Friday night. You and your friends are looking for something to do; destress from your everyday responsibilities. You’re flipping through a list of inexpensive things to do but find nothing. Why not go bowling and have some friendly competition? Here are five family-friendly bowling alleys less than one hour from El Camino College.

1. Palos Verdes Bowl is the perfect place to play a game or two. It’s not the fanciest, but the customer service is great and the shoes and bathrooms are clean aswell. On weekdays it’s $11 per person for a game. Extra games will cost $6 each. After 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, the prices slightly rise.

Location: 24600 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance, CA, 90505

Hours: Monday through Wednesday, Sunday: 9 a.m. to midnight. Friday, Saturday: 9 to 2 a.m

Number: (310) 326-5120

Website: http://pvbowl.com/

Instagram: @palosverdesbowl

2.Gable House Bowl is bigger and fancier with an arcade smack-dab in the middle of two walls of lanes. Shoes are disinfected and cleaned after customers return them. On weekdays and Sundays, the cost is $11 per person. Additional games are $6 each, or you can choose to pay by the hour which is more expensive. The food and drinks are pricey, but the menu is available online.

Location: 22501 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA, 90505

Hours: Monday through Thursday: 9 to 2 a.m. Friday, Saturday: 9 to 3 a.m. Sunday: 7 to 1 a.m.

Number: (310) 378-2265

Website: https://www.gablehousebowl.com/

Instagram: @gablehousebowl

3. Bowlero Torrance gives you a vintage vibe as soon as you walk in. They have an arcade, pool tables, and a bar. To bowl, it’s $10.63 per person. If you want to add another game it will cost extra. The menu for the food and drinks is provided on the website.

Location: 21915 S. Western Ave, Torrance, CA, 90501

Hours: Monday and Sunday: 11 a.m. to midnight. Saturday 11 to 1:30 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday: 4 to 11 p.m.. Friday: 2 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Number: (310) 328-3700

Website: https://www.bowlero.com/menu

Instagram: @bowlerobowl

4. Gardena Bowl is small but has a lot to offer: anexample that looks are deceiving. They provide a lounge area, cafe and restaurant. Bowling on weekdays is $2.50plus a $3.00 shoe rental. After 5:15 pm, Monday through Thursday, it’s $14 per person including shoes but you canbowl for as long as you want.

Location: 15707 Vermont Ave, Gardena, CA, 90247

Hours: Monday through Thursday: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday: 8 to 1 a.m. Saturday: 8 to 12:30 a.m. Sunday: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Number: (310) 324-1244

Website: http://www.gardenabowl.com/bowling-schedule.html

Instagram: @gardenabowl

5. Lucky Strike is great for parties, but not recommended for casual bowling. They charge hourly rates per lane regardless of the number of bowlers. Shoe rental is $6. Foodand beverages are a $20 per person minimum on Fridays and Saturdays. After 8 p.m. you must be 21 and over to enter and you must be dressed in neat casual fitted attire.

Location: 800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA, 90015

Hours: Monday through Wednesday: 11:30 to 1 a.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11:30 to 2 a.m. Sunday: 10 to 1 a.m.

Number: (213) 542-4880

Website: https://www.luckystrikesocial.com/locations/los-angeles/

Instagram: @luckystrikeeent

Parking: Parking available at LA Live