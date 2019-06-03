The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under Warrior Life Spring/Summer 2019

Have a strike with the Top 5 Bowling Alley’s near El camino

By Julia Casillas|June 3, 2019

Back to Article
Back to Article

Have a strike with the Top 5 Bowling Alley’s near El camino

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






 

It’s Friday night. You and your friends are looking for something to do; destress from your everyday responsibilities. You’re flipping through a list of inexpensive things to do but find nothing. Why not go bowling and have some friendly competition? Here are five family-friendly bowling alleys less than one hour from El Camino College.

1. Palos Verdes Bowl is the perfect place to play a game or two. It’s not the fanciest, but the customer service is great and the shoes and bathrooms are clean aswell. On weekdays it’s $11 per person for a game. Extra games will cost $6 each. After 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, the prices slightly rise.

Location: 24600 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance, CA, 90505

Hours: Monday through Wednesday, Sunday: 9 a.m. to midnight. Friday, Saturday: 9 to 2 a.m

Number: (310) 326-5120

Website: http://pvbowl.com/

Instagram: @palosverdesbowl

2.Gable House Bowl is bigger and fancier with an arcade smack-dab in the middle of two walls of lanes. Shoes are disinfected and cleaned after customers return them. On weekdays and Sundays, the cost is $11 per person. Additional games are $6 each, or you can choose to pay by the hour which is more expensive. The food and drinks are pricey, but the menu is available online.

Location: 22501 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA, 90505

Hours: Monday through Thursday: 9 to 2 a.m. Friday, Saturday: 9 to 3 a.m. Sunday: 7 to 1 a.m.

Number: (310) 378-2265

Website: https://www.gablehousebowl.com/

Instagram: @gablehousebowl

3. Bowlero Torrance gives you a vintage vibe as soon as you walk in. They have an arcade, pool tables, and a bar. To bowl, it’s $10.63 per person. If you want to add another game it will cost extra. The menu for the food and drinks is provided on the website.

Location: 21915 S. Western Ave, Torrance, CA, 90501

Hours: Monday and Sunday: 11 a.m. to midnight. Saturday 11 to 1:30 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday: 4 to 11 p.m.. Friday: 2 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Number: (310) 328-3700

Website: https://www.bowlero.com/menu

Instagram: @bowlerobowl

4. Gardena Bowl is small but has a lot to offer: anexample that looks are deceiving. They provide a lounge area, cafe and restaurant. Bowling on weekdays is $2.50plus a $3.00 shoe rental. After 5:15 pm, Monday through Thursday, it’s $14 per person including shoes but you canbowl for as long as you want.

Location: 15707 Vermont Ave, Gardena, CA, 90247

Hours: Monday through Thursday: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday: 8 to 1 a.m. Saturday: 8 to 12:30 a.m. Sunday: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Number: (310) 324-1244

Website: http://www.gardenabowl.com/bowling-schedule.html

Instagram: @gardenabowl

 

 

5. Lucky Strike is great for parties, but not recommended for casual bowling. They charge hourly rates per lane regardless of the number of bowlers. Shoe rental is $6. Foodand beverages are a $20 per person minimum on Fridays and Saturdays. After 8 p.m. you must be 21 and over to enter and you must be dressed in neat casual fitted attire.

Location: 800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA, 90015

Hours: Monday through Wednesday: 11:30 to 1 a.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11:30 to 2 a.m. Sunday: 10 to 1 a.m.

Number: (213) 542-4880

Website: https://www.luckystrikesocial.com/locations/los-angeles/

Instagram: @luckystrikeeent

 

Parking: Parking available at LA Live

 

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Other stories filed under Warrior Life Spring/Summer 2019

An inside look at Hollywood’s famous Magic Castle
An inside look at Hollywood’s famous Magic Castle
Q&A with professor and member of the Magic castle
Q&A with professor and member of the Magic castle
My enemy is my phone

It’s 3 a.m. and I am scrounging on YouTube to find something to watch, although I have to wake up early tomorrow morning for an 9 a.m. class. I ...

Up and coming Rap Group trying to make it big
Up and coming Rap Group trying to make it big
Ballet dancer uses her art form to progress in life
Ballet dancer uses her art form to progress in life
Navigate Left
  • Have a strike with the Top 5 Bowling Alley’s near El camino

    Warrior Life Spring/Summer 2019

    An inside look at Hollywood’s famous Magic Castle

  • Have a strike with the Top 5 Bowling Alley’s near El camino

    Warrior Life Spring/Summer 2019

    Q&A with professor and member of the Magic castle

  • Warrior Life Spring/Summer 2019

    My enemy is my phone

  • Have a strike with the Top 5 Bowling Alley’s near El camino

    Warrior Life Spring/Summer 2019

    Up and coming Rap Group trying to make it big

  • Have a strike with the Top 5 Bowling Alley’s near El camino

    Warrior Life Spring/Summer 2019

    Ballet dancer uses her art form to progress in life

  • Have a strike with the Top 5 Bowling Alley’s near El camino

    Warrior Life Spring/Summer 2019

    Stepping on the court

  • Have a strike with the Top 5 Bowling Alley’s near El camino

    Warrior Life Spring/Summer 2019

    “I can’t Right Now”

  • Warrior Life Spring/Summer 2019

    Top 5 dispensaries around near El Camino

  • Have a strike with the Top 5 Bowling Alley’s near El camino

    Warrior Life Spring/Summer 2019

    Q& A with Nethaniel Palomino a Twitch streamer and Semi-Profesional League of Legends player

  • Warrior Life Spring/Summer 2019

    Waitlisted Students Should be Notified When similar sections open up

Navigate Right
The student news site of El Camino College
Have a strike with the Top 5 Bowling Alley’s near El camino