The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under Videos

Students have fun in beach volleyball P.E. class

By Diamond Brown, Staff Writer|May 30, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Email This Post Email This Post

Other stories filed under Videos

Students with disabilities learn to bowl in adaptive bowling class

...

Homeless student pursues comedy career in LA

...

Cafe Camino or McDonald’s: Students weigh in on fries

...

Bicycle thefts increase on EC campus

...

El Camino Anthropology Museum presents historic artifacts

...

The student news site of El Camino College
Students have fun in beach volleyball P.E. class