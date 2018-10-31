Slideshows of moments that capture life around El Camino College
Photographers for The Union went out on assignment to capture life on campus. While students around El Camino College pass their time with physical activities, others rest and relax. There are a number of locations for students to take a moment for themselves and away from class; from slack-lineing on a rope attached to two trees to sitting under the sun on the Library Lawn.
Slideshow portraits of students sitting around campus.
Slideshow portraits that represent what it looks like to walk on campus.
Slideshow of a world seen from the perspective of a reflection.
Slideshow of shadows that cast the darkness by the power of light.