Slideshows of moments that capture life around El Camino College

Photographers for The Union went out on assignment to capture life on campus. While students around El Camino College pass their time with physical activities, others rest and relax. There are a number of locations for students to take a moment for themselves and away from class; from slack-lineing on a rope attached to two trees to sitting under the sun on the Library Lawn.

Slideshow portraits of students sitting around campus.

Slideshow • 8 Photos Wendy Fabela, 20, liberal studies major, prepares a Powerpoint presentation on her laptop while sitting on a bench near South Gym, on Tuesday, Oct. 23. (Jack Kan/Union) Photo credit: Jack Kan

Close

Slideshow portraits that represent what it looks like to walk on campus.

Slideshow • 9 Photos An El Camino student walks down the stairs of Parking Lot C wearing a orange/brown outfit that coordinates in color with the fall season Oct. 15. (Darwyn Samayoa/ECC Union) Photo credit: Darwyn Samayoa

Close

Slideshow of a world seen from the perspective of a reflection.

Slideshow • 6 Photos Students spend relax time during break Sep. 20, 2018. Photo credit: Mari Inagaki

Close

Slideshow of shadows that cast the darkness by the power of light.

Slideshow • 9 Photos A lot of aspiring artists study at Art building Oct.15. Photo credit: Mari Inagaki