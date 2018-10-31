The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under Top Stories, People of El Camino, Photo

Slideshows of moments that capture life around El Camino College

By Ernesto SanchezOctober 31, 2018

El+Camino+College+Student%2C+Michael+A.Nicoli%2C+plays+his+guitar+in+front+of+the+Art+Building+at+El+Camino+College+Monday%2C+Oct.22%2C+2018.%0A%28Darwyn+Samayoa%2F+ECC+Union%29+Photo+credit%3A+Darwyn+Samayoa
El Camino College Student, Michael A.Nicoli, plays his guitar in front of the Art Building at El Camino College Monday, Oct.22, 2018. (Darwyn Samayoa/ ECC Union) Photo credit: Darwyn Samayoa

El Camino College Student, Michael A.Nicoli, plays his guitar in front of the Art Building at El Camino College Monday, Oct.22, 2018. (Darwyn Samayoa/ ECC Union) Photo credit: Darwyn Samayoa

El Camino College Student, Michael A.Nicoli, plays his guitar in front of the Art Building at El Camino College Monday, Oct.22, 2018. (Darwyn Samayoa/ ECC Union) Photo credit: Darwyn Samayoa

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Photographers for The Union went out on assignment to capture life on campus. While students around El Camino College pass their time with physical activities, others rest and relax. There are a number of locations for students to take a moment for themselves and away from class; from slack-lineing on a rope attached to two trees to sitting under the sun on the Library Lawn.

 

 

 

Slideshow portraits of students sitting around campus.

Slideshow • 8 Photos
Wendy Fabela, 20, liberal studies major, prepares a Powerpoint presentation on her laptop while sitting on a bench near South Gym, on Tuesday, Oct. 23. (Jack Kan/Union) Photo credit: Jack Kan

Slideshow portraits that represent what it looks like to walk on campus.

Slideshow • 9 Photos
An El Camino student walks down the stairs of Parking Lot C wearing a orange/brown outfit that coordinates in color with the fall season Oct. 15. (Darwyn Samayoa/ECC Union) Photo credit: Darwyn Samayoa

Slideshow of a world seen from the perspective of a reflection.

Slideshow • 6 Photos
Students spend relax time during break Sep. 20, 2018. Photo credit: Mari Inagaki

Slideshow of shadows that cast the darkness by the power of light.

Slideshow • 9 Photos
A lot of aspiring artists study at Art building Oct.15. Photo credit: Mari Inagaki

 

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Other stories filed under Top Stories

EC student creates magic with a camera
EC student creates magic with a camera
Twin sisters are ‘double trouble’ for EC volleyball team
Twin sisters are ‘double trouble’ for EC volleyball team
Men’s soccer team shut out on the road
Men’s soccer team shut out on the road
Art Gallery presenting ‘Caminos and Passages’ exhibit by Raoul De la Sota
Art Gallery presenting ‘Caminos and Passages’ exhibit by Raoul De la Sota
Football team wins sixth straight game after beating Palomar
Football team wins sixth straight game after beating Palomar

Other stories filed under People of El Camino

People of El Camino: Seth Garcia

Seth Garcia, 52, fine arts major, "The biggest struggle I’ve had to overcome is patience. To be able to excel in a country and a language that i...

People of El Camino: Nicholas Burton

Nicholas Burton, 19, music major, "I was going to be an Engineer but felt that the best thing after some things happened at home (that) I should do so...

People of El Camino: Erin Cagle

Erin Cagle, 20, liberal studies major, "I wanted to be a teacher because throughout elementary school I suffered from learning disabilities. I go...

People of El Camino: Lester Green

Lester Green, an El Camino Utility Worker, "I’ve been working for about 45 years here at El Camino. This isn’t a place you just come to wo...

People of El Camino: Elizabeth Palomino

Elizabeth Palomino, 19, political science major, "Ten years from now I see myself (already) graduated, working (for) the City Counsel, and being invol...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Slideshows of moments that capture life around El Camino College

    Arts

    EC student creates magic with a camera

  • Slideshows of moments that capture life around El Camino College

    Sports

    Twin sisters are ‘double trouble’ for EC volleyball team

  • Slideshows of moments that capture life around El Camino College

    Sports

    Men’s soccer team shut out on the road

  • Slideshows of moments that capture life around El Camino College

    Arts

    Art Gallery presenting ‘Caminos and Passages’ exhibit by Raoul De la Sota

  • Slideshows of moments that capture life around El Camino College

    Sports

    Football team wins sixth straight game after beating Palomar

  • Slideshows of moments that capture life around El Camino College

    Sports

    Women’s soccer team falls at home against Long Beach City College

  • Slideshows of moments that capture life around El Camino College

    Sports

    EC women’s volleyball team sweeps Rio Hondo College

  • Slideshows of moments that capture life around El Camino College

    Sports

    Men’s soccer team score three goals in win over Chaffey College

  • Slideshows of moments that capture life around El Camino College

    Sports

    EC women’s soccer team suffer another loss at home

  • Slideshows of moments that capture life around El Camino College

    News

    EC renews restraining order for student who threatened campus in 2014

The student news site of El Camino College
Slideshows of moments that capture life around El Camino College