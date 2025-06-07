The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino celebrates 32nd Annual Athletics Hall of Fame inductees

By Kaitlyn GochezJune 7, 2025

Former and current athletes and coaches who have contributed to El Camino College’s athletic programs were recognized in a ceremony Thursday, May 29.

The 2025 Athletic Hall of Fame reception celebrated the accomplishments of thirteen inductees and four scholarship recipients in the ECC Gym Complex’s Multi-Purpose Room.

ECC has honored the careers of former Warrior athletes and coaches for 32 years.

The 2025 inductees include Toiya Barnes, Antonio Chatman, Kristi Copeland, Keith Davis, Tim Drevno, Martina Exlerova, Brian Flowers, Beverly Hazell, Elizabeth Hazell, Ontario Johnson, Omarr Morgan, Shannon Murphy, and Ivan Wilson.

Click here to read the full story.

