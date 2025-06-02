The student news site of El Camino College

Alumni athletes and coaches honored at 32nd annual Athletics Hall of Fame Ceremony

By Kaitlyn GochezJune 2, 2025
Thirteen former El Camino College athletes were inducted to the Athletics Hall of Fame during a ceremony event in the Gymnasium on Thursday, May 29. Over 250 ECC athletes and supporters have been honored since the first event in 1988. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)

Former and current athletes and coaches who have contributed to El Camino College’s athletic programs were recognized in a ceremony Thursday, May 29.

The 2025 Athletic Hall of Fame reception celebrated the accomplishments of thirteen inductees and four scholarship recipients in the ECC Gym Complex’s Multi-Purpose Room.

ECC has honored the careers of former Warrior athletes and coaches for 32 years.

The 2025 inductees include Toiya Barnes, Antonio Chatman, Kristi Copeland, Keith Davis, Tim Drevno, Martina Exlerova, Brian Flowers, Beverly Hazell, Elizabeth Hazell, Ontario Johnson, Omarr Morgan, Shannon Murphy, and Ivan Wilson.

Barnes attended ECC from 1984 to 1986 and was recognized in the Hall of Fame for her achievements in track and field.

Barnes set the school record with a throw of 151 feet and 11 inches in the discus. She won the Southern California and State Championship in 1986.

She describes her time at ECC as the prime of her life at 18 years old and recalls the camaraderie and friendships built on the track and field team.

“I was pretty shocked when they contacted me a few months ago, so I am still taking it all in,” Barnes said.

Her discus record still stands to present day.

Chatman played American football professionally with the National Football League, and was on the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals teams.

He played seven years in the NFL and in his career he had 114 catches, 1,160 yards, and seven touchdowns.

At his time at El Camino, Chatman was named JC-All American as a sophomore in 1998. He’s ranked fourth in the ECC record books in career punt return yards and sixth in single-season punt return yards.

Drevno played American football and was a coach for a number of prestigious institutions including Stanford University, the University of Southern California, University of Michigan and the University of California, Los Angeles.

He was a coaching staff member of the NFL San Francisco 49ers and member of the Super Bowl 47 champions.

Drevno is curently coaching at Ohio State University as a Quality Control coach (offense). In 2025 he won the 2025 National Championship.

At El Camino he won the 1987 National Championship and he was named All-Mission Conference Team in 1988. In the same year he was named top offensive linemen for ECC.

Cermeno_WHOF_052925-78_EDIT.jpg
2025 El Camino College Athletics Hall of Fame inductees Beverly Hazell, left, and Elizabeth Hazell point to their names on the "Wall of Fame" inside the Gymnasium on Thursday, May 29. Beverly was a First-Team All American in women's volleyball and holds the record for most kills in a match with 33. Elizabeth made the women's volleyball All-SCC Second Team in her freshman season and was named the ECC Athlete of the Year in 2001. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)

Morgan played American football for the Canadian Football League for ten years and made the CFL All-Star Team in 2002-2003 and 2005.

He played college football at Brigham Young University where he was named First Team All-WAC in 1997 and was voted BYU’s defensive player of the year.

While at BYU in 1997 he caught a closing interception against Colorado in the Cotton Bowl with under a minute to win 19-15.

Flowers, inducted in the Hall of Fame for football, attended ECC from 2004 to 2005. He is the Warriors all time leading rusher with 1,557 yards on 241 attempts, a record that has stood for 20 years and still continues.

He also earned All-Mission Conference honors and J.C. All-American honors in 2005.

“Today’s recognition means everything, it exhilarates all the hard work, time, effort. It’s for everlasting [time], my kids will have something to come back and see, so this right here is a lifetime achievement. I’m just thankful,” Flowers said.

He set a 20-year record for 1,557 yards on 241 attempts, which still remains today. Also he went on to play at the University of Idaho where he rushed for 995 yards with six touchdowns and also grabbed 23 catches for 214 receiving yards.

The ceremony launched with a welcome from ECC President Brenda Thames.

“I congratulate you on your dedication to excellence in your sport and your commitment to being the best on and off the field,” Thames said.

Four student athletes were also presented with scholarships at the Hall of Fame ceremony. Receiving the Norm and Steve Verry Scholarship was men’s soccer player Diego Garcia and swimmer Iyanah Samayoa.

Also receiving scholarships were Alan Canales and Arianna Hurtado, track and field members who received the Dave Shannon Honorary Scholarship.

Canales, a cross country, track and field member was awarded the Dave Shannon scholarship for his standout career at ECC. He assisted the Warriors to a second place finish at the South Coast Conference championships.

“It is a great honor and privilege to be selected to receive this award,” Canales said.

Abi Francisco, interim director of athletics, appreciated former Warrior-athlete inductees returning and sharing the impact ECC made in their lives.

“To see them come back and express how much they enjoy their time here and how El Camino is a foundation of the rest of their lives and their careers, I love that,” Francisco said.

