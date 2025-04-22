The student news site of El Camino College

Warriors baseball holds on against the Long Beach Vikings 16-12

By Kaitlyn GochezApril 22, 2025
Adrian Pineda, pitches baseball from the pitcher’s mound towards catcher. (Kaitlyn Gochez I The Union) Photo credit: Kaitlyn Gochez

El Camino College Warriors defeat Long Beach City College Vikings 16-12 in consecutive series on Wednesday, April 17.

The baseball game began at 2 p.m. at the Warrior Field on a cloudy afternoon.

The Vikings scored 2-0 minutes after the start of the game, giving them an early lead.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Warriors came out hot with three hits and took an 8-2 lead, with Jack Nammack launching his second blast of the season.

El Camino College Warriors at bat on Thursday, April 17. (Kaitlyn Gochez I The Union)
El Camino College Warriors at bat on Thursday, April 17. (Kaitlyn Gochez I The Union) Photo credit: Kaitlyn Gochez

Nammack was satisfied with his performance and the fulfillment of his individual goals for the season.

He said he got away from himself last year and felt he needed to focus on his swing.

“I needed to get back to what I do best, which is just, stay low and hard to the middle of the field, and I think that so far has been successful for me,”

The crowd remained engaged for the duration of the game while the Warriors led 13-2.

The Vikings continued to cheer on their team mates, trying to rally them through.

Long Beach Vikings Dylan Burton pitches baseball on Thursday, April 17 at the Warrior Field. (Kaitlyn Gochez I The Union)
Long Beach Vikings Dylan Burton pitches baseball on Thursday, April 17 at the Warrior Field. (Kaitlyn Gochez I The Union) Photo credit: Kaitlyn Gochez

During the top of the eighth and ninth inning, the Vikings scored three runs in both innings clawing their way back.

“Could’ve been better for us, but we almost came back at the end so, yeah pretty happy about that,” first baseman Kyler Gloth said.

Vikings coach Casey Crook said his team had a good overall performance.

“We did score a bunch of runs at the end, so that was good to see,” Crook said.

Crook also talked about their playoff hopes and what they have to do going forward.

“We’re really up against it now, we might have to win the rest of our games to get in the playoffs, so we’re gonna have to play better than we did today,” he said.

Vikings catcher Alex Yin said he looks forward to the last stretch of the season and making a late push.

“Just finishing the season strong and being the best teammate I can be,” Yin said.

The Warriors hung on to secure the win 16-12, inching closer to a playoff birth.

El Camino College Warriors at bat on Thursday, April 17. Warriors win series over Vikings. (Kaitlyn Gochez I The Union)
El Camino College Warriors at bat on Thursday, April 17. Warriors win series over Vikings. (Kaitlyn Gochez I The Union) Photo credit: Kaitlyn Gochez

“Today I was most proud of the way we scored some runs, our offense came to play today, we needed all of them, you can see at the end it got close so I’m proud of the guys showing up today,” Warriors coach Grant Palmer said.

The team is looking forward to a playoff push with only a few games left.

“I love these guys, we’ve been together since September, we got one more week after next week and then playoffs, we’re having fun,” Palmer said.

Various Warriors players including Nammack and Gil Solis appreciated the win but also said there’s room for improvement.

“Good team win, we needed this one, really important,” outfielder Ryan Matsukawa said.

Matsukawa said he anticipates teams in following games to be tough opponents.

“They’re probably going to come out a lot with fire so we got to make sure we stay competitive and don’t let off the gas pedal,” Matsukawa said.

Warriors move to (26-12) on the season, while Long Beach falls to (19-18). With only two games left, the Warriors will be on the road for the last two games. They will face the (28-8) Chaffey Panthers who are the back-to-back-to-back Inland Empire Athletic Conference Champions on Wednesday April, 23 at 2 p.m.

