Advertisement
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Sanchez, Camacho, guide women’s soccer team to victory over East Los Angeles in final South Coast Conference clash

By Elsa RosalesNovember 7, 2024
El Camino College Warriors defender Frankie McKinnon, right, and East Los Angeles College Huskies defender Veronica Diaz Chino contest each other for control of the ball near the Huskies’ penalty area during the women’s soccer match on Tuesday, Nov. 5. After leading 1-0 in the first half, the Warriors would win its final game of the regular season against the Huskies 6-0. The Warriors will play against the Cerritos College Falcons in the first round of the South Coast Conference Tournament on Friday, Nov. 8. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)

The El Camino College women’s soccer team outshot and outscored the East Los Angeles Huskies, closing with a 6–0 win in the team’s final South Coast Conference division match at home on Tuesday.

The Warriors (8–6–4) took control three minutes into the first half, with Warriors forward Julia Camacho recording her sixth assist and forward Catherine Curwood-Wagner scoring her team-leading seventh goal of the season.

El Camino College Warriors forward Claire Mahon, right, kicks the ball past East Los Angeles College Huskies defender Veronica Diaz Chino in the penalty area during the women’s soccer match on Tuesday, Nov. 5. After leading 1-0 in the first half, the Warriors would win its final game of the regular season against the Huskies 6-0. The Warriors will play against the Cerritos College Falcons in the first round of the South Coast Conference Tournament on Friday, Nov. 8. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
El Camino College Warriors forward Claire Mahon, right, kicks the ball past East Los Angeles College Huskies defender Veronica Diaz Chino in the Huskies' penalty area during the women’s soccer match on Tuesday, Nov. 5. After leading 1-0 in the first half, the Warriors would win its final game of the regular season against the Huskies 6-0. The Warriors will play against the Cerritos College Falcons in the first round of the South Coast Conference Tournament on Friday, Nov. 8. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)

While the Huskies (1–13–3) struggled to leave their own side of the field, the Warriors attempted 20 shots to goal. By the end of the first half, Huskies goalkeeper Karen Chen Zhao made eight saves, while Warriors goalkeeper Jordan Stemberga had one shot on goal to defend, recording her 64th save of the season.

“I had to be there for my team. No matter what the score is, I couldn’t give up,” Chen Zhao said.

The first half ended with the Warriors leading 1–0.

El Camino College Warriors defender Frankie McKinnon, right, kicks the ball towards the East Los Angeles College Huskies’ goal as Huskies defender Veronica Diaz Chino tries to block it during the women’s soccer match on Tuesday, Nov. 5. After leading 1-0 in the first half, the Warriors would win its final game of the regular season against the Huskies 6-0. The Warriors will play against the Cerritos College Falcons in the first round of the South Coast Conference Tournament on Friday, Nov. 8. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
El Camino College Warriors defender Frankie McKinnon, right, kicks the ball towards the East Los Angeles College Huskies’ goal as Huskies defender Veronica Diaz Chino tries to block it during the women’s soccer match on Tuesday, Nov. 5. After leading 1-0 in the first half, the Warriors would win its final game of the regular season against the Huskies 6-0. The Warriors will play against the Cerritos College Falcons in the first round of the South Coast Conference Tournament on Friday, Nov. 8. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)

In the second half, the Warriors’ attack continued.

At eight minutes in, Warriors forward Sarahi Sanchez recorded her second assist and Camacho her fifth goal of the season.

Sanchez scored her seventh—and unassisted goal of the season, tying for the top spot with Curwood-Wagner.

Ten minutes later, Sanchez added her third assist, while Warriors 2023 All-SCC South First Team midfielder/defender Ruby Colcol scored a header—her fifth goal of the season.

“[In the] second half, we did way better than the first half – we weren’t really nervous and we played the ball more,” Sanchez said. “We got a good finish.”

East Los Angeles College Huskies goalkeeper Karen (Zhiqing) Chen Zhao catches the ball after the El Camino College Warriors put it into the penalty area from a corner kick during the women’s soccer match on Tuesday, Nov. 5. The Warriors would win its final South Coast Conference game against the Huskies 6-0 after leading 1-0 in the first half. After finishing fifth in conference play, the Warriors will play against the Cerritos College Falcons in the first round of the South Coast Conference Tournament on Friday, Nov. 8. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
East Los Angeles College Huskies goalkeeper Karen (Zhiqing) Chen Zhao catches the ball after the El Camino College Warriors put it into the Huskies' penalty area from a corner kick during the women’s soccer match on Tuesday, Nov. 5. After leading 1-0 in the first half, the Warriors would win its final game of the regular season against the Huskies 6-0. The Warriors will play against the Cerritos College Falcons in the first round of the South Coast Conference Tournament on Friday, Nov. 8. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)

Changing strategy, the Huskies substituted goalkeeper Joceline Castañeda-Tapia for Chen Zhao. Warriors defender Eileen Joiner attempted a header, but was blocked by Castañeda-Tapia.

Joiner regained control of the ball and recorded her first assist and Warriors defender Sophia Hudson her fourth goal of the season.

“[In the] second half, we realized how much potential we have as a team together,” Joiner said. “We just worked together to the best of our abilities.”

With 15 minutes left in the period, Warriors defender Ashley Perez recorded her first assist and Warriors midfielder Bella Licata her first goal of the season, marking the Warriors’ sixth and final goal of conference play.

El Camino College Warriors midfielder Ruby Colcol, left, dribbles the ball in the penalty area around East Los Angeles College Huskies defender Isabel Lopez during the women’s soccer match on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Colcol scored her fifth goal of the season in the second half of the game to make the score 4-0. After leading 1-0 in the first half, the Warriors would win its final game of the regular season against the Huskies 6-0. The Warriors will play against the Cerritos College Falcons in the first round of the South Coast Conference Tournament on Friday, Nov. 8. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
El Camino College Warriors midfielder Ruby Colcol, left, dribbles the ball in the East Los Angeles College Huskies’ penalty area around Huskies defender Isabel Lopez during the women’s soccer match on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Colcol scored her fifth goal of the season in the second half of the game to make the score 4-0. After leading 1-0 in the first half, the Warriors would win its final game of the regular season against the Huskies 6-0. The Warriors will play against the Cerritos College Falcons in the first round of the South Coast Conference Tournament on Friday, Nov. 8. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)

The Huskies were unable to get on the scoreboard.

“I think in general our program [has] been a work in progress,” Huskies coach Jessica Correll, who is in her fourth season leading the Huskies, said. “I think my girls worked hard, pushed through to the end and kept fighting.”

Warriors coach Anton Arrache, who is in his second season leading the Warriors, gave credit to the team on the strong ending for the final conference match of the season.

“[We] created a lot of goal-scoring opportunities, but I think [in] the second half, we redefined our focus,” Arrache said. “They executed in the second half and we found a goal-scoring barrage to up that total and feel good heading into the conference playoffs.”

The Warriors will face the Cerritos College Falcons at Falcon Field in the first round of the South Coast Conference Tournament on Nov. 8 at 2 p.m.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
The El Camino College men's soccer team line up for a photograph after winning 4-0 against the East Los Angeles Huskies. The Warriors' next game takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 12, against an opponent that is yet to be announced. The men's soccer team remained unbeaten at home throughout the season. (Angel Pasillas | The Union)
El Camino men's soccer team shuts out East Los Angeles, clinch South Coast Conference title and first-round bye
With a handheld stopwatch in hand, longtime track and field and cross-country coach Dean Lofgren prepares to send long-distance runners out for intervals on the track at Murdock Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 16. Lofgren will be calling it a career at El Camino College after almost 40 years of coaching. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Racing for the finish: longtime cross-country, track and field coach to retire
El Camino Warriors head coach Mike Jacobson, left, and assistant coach Miguel Sanchez, gather the team for a debrief after a final score of 1-1 against the Cerritos Falcons on the ECC Soccer Field on Tuesday, Oct. 29. In his five seasons with the ECC men’s soccer team, Jacobson has led the Warriors to the 3C2A SoCal Regional Playoffs four straight years, clenching the state championship in 2023. (Philip Mawamba | The Union)
El Camino men’s soccer holds top spot in South Coast Conference
El Camino Warriors women's waterpolo attacker, Olivia Mozian attempts to make a pass to another teammate while Long Beach City Vikings attacker Leilani Sanchez moves in to intercept on Wednesday, Oct. 30. (Mario Trejos | The Union)
El Camino women's water polo devastated by Long Beach in South Coast Conference clash
El Camino College Warriors defender Vanessa Lopez, left, challenges Long Beach City College Vikings midfielder Laila Alfadhiel for control of the ball on the ECC Soccer Field on Friday, Oct. 18. Lopez played in 17 games, drawing 12 starts and three assists last season. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
El Camino women’s soccer snap No. 4 Long Beach's win streak
El Camino College Boxing Club members Christopher Munoz and club president Alec Rodriguez (right) spar during the a weekly meeting on Friday, Oct. 11. The Boxing Club will host an organized sparring event at Sweet Science Gym in Hawthorne on Tuesday, Nov. 26. (Mario Trejos | The Union)
Training inside and out of the ring: combining passion and purpose