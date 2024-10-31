The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino women’s water polo devastated by Long Beach in South Coast Conference clash

Byline photo of Rhiannon Ellis
By Rhiannon EllisOctober 31, 2024
El Camino Warriors women’s waterpolo attacker, Olivia Mozian attempts to make a pass to another teammate while Long Beach City Vikings attacker Leilani Sanchez moves in to intercept on Wednesday, Oct. 30. (Mario Trejos | The Union)

In a South Coast Conference game against the Long Beach City Vikings, the El Camino Warriors women’s water polo team suffered a 19-5 loss on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

The Warriors (9-11, 5-2) are now sitting in third place in the SCC, while the Vikings (29-2, 7-0) sit at the top of the leaderboard.

“I think we were all excited, especially me because I know a lot of the players on ElCo, so we were excited and we were just ready to play,” Vikings freshman attacker Avery White said.

Vikings freshman attacker Mar Bernal gave the Vikings a fast start, earning the first point of the period.

El Camino Warriors women's waterpolo goalie, Katrina Sanchez, attempts to intercept the ball from making it into the goal on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024
El Camino Warriors women's water polo goalie Katrina Sanchez attempts to intercept the ball from making it into the goal on Wednesday, Oct. 30. (Mario Trejos | The Union)

Near the end of the first period, Vikings sophomore defender Elizabeth Jung scored two points in a row, giving the team a 6-0 lead.

“I knew they were gonna be a hard team, I knew it was gonna be challenging,” El Camino freshman utility player Alexis Vasquez said. “I just wanted to go out there and just do the best that I could.”

Freshman utility Savanna Kastigar of the Warriors scored the first point during the second period. She led the team with four points.

“[I’m most proud of] just the way that they came out and established control of the game with their defense and really were able to put a lot of pressure on El Camino and keep that up throughout the entirety of the game,” Vikings coach Chris Oeding said.

Long Beach City Vikings women's waterpolo goalie, Avery Reyes, intercepting the ball before it reaches the goal on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (Mario Trejos | The Union)
Long Beach City Vikings women's water polo goalie Avery Reyes intercepting the ball before it reaches the goal on Wednesday, Oct. 30. (Mario Trejos | The Union)

Vikings freshman attacker Ahmaja Rodgers closed out the game with another score.

Despite the loss, Warriors coach Shelby Haroldson said her team has continued to exhibit chemistry in the pool.

“I think just the overall season, they’ve all done, we’ve all done really well,” Haroldson said. “This is probably one of our best seasons so far that I’ve been coaching here, and like I said, the girls get along pretty well with each other, so it’s just been a fun season.”

