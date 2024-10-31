El Camino men’s soccer holds top spot in South Coast Conference

No. 1-ranked El Camino College Warriors men’s soccer team retains the top spot in the South Coast Conference South Division after scoring a 1–1 tie with the Cerritos College Falcons.

The Warriors (12–1–3) faced the Falcons (10–2–4) on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Prior to that meeting, the teams met on Oct. 6, 2023 resulting in a 2–1 win for the Warriors.

On the other hand, the Falcons, ranked No. 2 in the South Coast Conference South division, hold an unbeaten 13-game streak, retaining their spot in the SCC rankings.

In a first half full of short passes and headers, the Warriors dominated with shots on goal from defender Aldahir Rua, forwards Marvin Gamez and Diego Garcia and midfielder Charlie Cazares, all saved by Falcons goalkeeper Griffin Welch.

At the 31-minute mark, the Warriors were first to score.

With Cazares passing to Warriors midfielder Sebastian Gomez, Cazares earned his ninth assist, while Gomez scored his fifth goal of the season.

Gomez, who scored the game-winning goal against the Los Angeles Harbor College Seahawks on Oct. 11, recognized the Falcons as a top contender.

“Cerritos has [always] been one of the highest teams in the league, in the conference,” Gomez said.

The second half saw the Falcons pick up the offense by doubling their shots.

Fifteen minutes into the period, a corner kick by Falcons defender Cesar Solarzano Garcia led to a battle in front of the net.

With Falcons defenders Alberto Gomez and Edgar Ausencio assisting, Solarzano Garcia scored his third goal of the season.

“It’s a once in a lifetime kind of goal, so I’m really happy to have scored it,” Solarzano Garcia said. “Edgar [Ausencio] crossed it in, we have a lot of chemistry.”

Falcons coach Benny Artiaga, who is in his 20th season leading the Falcons, was positive about the result and performance of both teams.

He said his team is playing with strong SCC competition.

“What a game we were treated to – two of the best teams in the state and country,” Artiaga said. “El Camino [the] last couple years has been a force, we knew it was going to be tough.”

Warriors coach Mike Jacobson, who is in his sixth season leading the Warriors, described the mood of the game and the prospect of repeating a league win.

“It felt like a playoff game, so that’s good for our guys to get that experience now during the regular season,” Jacobson said. “We’ve got two more games left and a chance to win the division, a chance to win the league for the second year in a row.”

The Warriors ended the 2023 season with a nearly undefeated 24–1–0 season, falling to the Norco College Mustangs with a score of 3–1.

The team earned the top spot after defeating the Cuyamaca College Coyotes (17–6–3) in the final match of the 3C2A Men’s Soccer State Championship.

The Warriors will face the Rio Hondo College Roadrunners on the Rio Hondo Soccer Field on Friday, Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m.