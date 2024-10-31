The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

El Camino men’s soccer holds top spot in South Coast Conference

By Elsa RosalesOctober 31, 2024
El Camino Warriors head coach Mike Jacobson, left, and assistant coach Miguel Sanchez, gather the team for a debrief after a final score of 1-1 against the Cerritos Falcons on the ECC Soccer Field on Tuesday, Oct. 29. In his five seasons with the ECC men’s soccer team, Jacobson has led the Warriors to the 3C2A SoCal Regional Playoffs four straight years, clenching the state championship in 2023. (Philip Mawamba | The Union)

No. 1-ranked El Camino College Warriors men’s soccer team retains the top spot in the South Coast Conference South Division after scoring a 1–1 tie with the Cerritos College Falcons.

The Warriors (12–1–3) faced the Falcons (10–2–4) on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Prior to that meeting, the teams met on Oct. 6, 2023 resulting in a 2–1 win for the Warriors.

On the other hand, the Falcons, ranked No. 2 in the South Coast Conference South division, hold an unbeaten 13-game streak, retaining their spot in the SCC rankings.

During the second half of the game, El Camino Warriors forward Diego Garcia, left, attempts a shot on goal past Cerritos Falcons defender Joshua Chavez on the ECC Soccer Field on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Both teams had nine shots on goal during the second half. (Philip Mawamba | The Union)
During the second half of the game, El Camino Warriors forward Diego Garcia, left, attempts a shot on goal past Cerritos Falcons defender Joshua Chavez on the ECC Soccer Field on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Both teams had nine shots on goal during the second half. (Philip Mawamba | The Union)

In a first half full of short passes and headers, the Warriors dominated with shots on goal from defender Aldahir Rua, forwards Marvin Gamez and Diego Garcia and midfielder Charlie Cazares, all saved by Falcons goalkeeper Griffin Welch.

At the 31-minute mark, the Warriors were first to score.

With Cazares passing to Warriors midfielder Sebastian Gomez, Cazares earned his ninth assist, while Gomez scored his fifth goal of the season.

Gomez, who scored the game-winning goal against the Los Angeles Harbor College Seahawks on Oct. 11, recognized the Falcons as a top contender.

The El Camino Warriors take a knee and huddle before their home game against the Cerritos Falcons on the ECC Soccer Field on Tuesday, Oct. 29. The Warriors’ home statistics this season are seven wins, zero draws, and one loss. (Philip Mawamba | The Union)
The El Camino Warriors take a knee and huddle before their home game against the Cerritos Falcons on the ECC Soccer Field on Tuesday, Oct. 29. The Warriors’ home statistics this season are seven wins, zero draws, and one loss. (Philip Mawamba | The Union)

“Cerritos has [always] been one of the highest teams in the league, in the conference,” Gomez said.

The second half saw the Falcons pick up the offense by doubling their shots.

Fifteen minutes into the period, a corner kick by Falcons defender Cesar Solarzano Garcia led to a battle in front of the net.

With Falcons defenders Alberto Gomez and Edgar Ausencio assisting, Solarzano Garcia scored his third goal of the season.

“It’s a once in a lifetime kind of goal, so I’m really happy to have scored it,” Solarzano Garcia said. “Edgar [Ausencio] crossed it in, we have a lot of chemistry.”

Falcons coach Benny Artiaga, who is in his 20th season leading the Falcons, was positive about the result and performance of both teams.

During the second half, El Camino Warriors midfielder Andrew Valencia, right, maneuvers the ball away from Cerritos Falcons defender D'Alessandro Rivera to set up a deep chip, attempting to pull ahead of the 1-1 score on the ECC Soccer Field on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Valencia is a native of East Los Angeles. (Philip Mawamba | The Union)
During the second half, El Camino Warriors midfielder Andrew Valencia, right, maneuvers the ball away from Cerritos Falcons defender D'Alessandro Rivera to set up a deep chip, attempting to pull ahead of the 1-1 score on the ECC Soccer Field on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Valencia is a native of East Los Angeles. (Philip Mawamba | The Union)

He said his team is playing with strong SCC competition.

“What a game we were treated to – two of the best teams in the state and country,” Artiaga said. “El Camino [the] last couple years has been a force, we knew it was going to be tough.”

Warriors coach Mike Jacobson, who is in his sixth season leading the Warriors, described the mood of the game and the prospect of repeating a league win.

“It felt like a playoff game, so that’s good for our guys to get that experience now during the regular season,” Jacobson said. “We’ve got two more games left and a chance to win the division, a chance to win the league for the second year in a row.”

The Warriors ended the 2023 season with a nearly undefeated 24–1–0 season, falling to the Norco College Mustangs with a score of 3–1.

Cerritos Falcons defender Alberto Gomez, left, attempts to block while El Camino Warriors forward Diego Garcia sprints along the left side of the pitch in an attempt to score the first goal of the match on the ECC Soccer Field on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Garcia is a freshman who calls Pomona, Calif., home. (Philip Mawamba | The Union)
Cerritos Falcons defender Alberto Gomez, left, attempts to block while El Camino Warriors forward Diego Garcia sprints along the left side of the pitch in an attempt to score the first goal of the match on the ECC Soccer Field on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Garcia is a freshman who calls Pomona, Calif., home. (Philip Mawamba | The Union)

The team earned the top spot after defeating the Cuyamaca College Coyotes (17–6–3) in the final match of the 3C2A Men’s Soccer State Championship.

The Warriors will face the Rio Hondo College Roadrunners on the Rio Hondo Soccer Field on Friday, Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
El Camino Warriors women's waterpolo attacker, Olivia Mozian attempts to make a pass to another teammate while Long Beach City Vikings attacker Leilani Sanchez moves in to intercept on Wednesday, Oct. 30. (Mario Trejos | The Union)
El Camino women's water polo devastated by Long Beach in South Coast Conference clash
El Camino College Warriors defender Vanessa Lopez, left, challenges Long Beach City College Vikings midfielder Laila Alfadhiel for control of the ball on the ECC Soccer Field on Friday, Oct. 18. Lopez played in 17 games, drawing 12 starts and three assists last season. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
El Camino women’s soccer snap No. 4 Long Beach's win streak
El Camino College Boxing Club members Christopher Munoz and club president Alec Rodriguez (right) spar during the a weekly meeting on Friday, Oct. 11. The Boxing Club will host an organized sparring event at Sweet Science Gym in Hawthorne on Tuesday, Nov. 26. (Mario Trejos | The Union)
Training inside and out of the ring: combining passion and purpose
Olivia Mozian keeps the pressure on the Falcons as she helps secure a 13-2 victory on Oct. 9. (Clarence Davis | The Union)
El Camino women's water polo dominates Cerritos
From left to right: Erica Griffiths, Alyssa Estrada and Maddie Gloria of the El Camino Warriors huddle together for a point celebration during a South Coast Conference showdown with LA Harbor on Friday, Oct. 11 at the ECC Gymnasium. El Camino swept LA Harbor 3-0. The Warriors next game will be on the road against Compton College on Friday, Oct. 18. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
El Camino women's volleyball sweeps LA Harbor in South Coast Conference clash
Cal Miramar's Waylon Anderson attempts to score against El Camino on Wednesday, Oct. 9. (Cameron Sample | The Union)
El Camino men's basketball triumph over Cal Miramar in second exhibition game