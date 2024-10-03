The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino women’s volleyball team sweeps Los Angeles City College

By Isabelle IbarraOctober 3, 2024
The El Camino College Warriors women’s volleyball team are all smiles after their game against the Los Angeles City Cubs. The Warriors secured 3-0 win on Wed, Oct. 2 after a four-game losing streak in the El Camino Gymnasium. (Isabelle Ibarra | The Union)

After a four-game losing streak, the El Camino College Warriors women’s volleyball team secured a 3-0 victory against the Los Angeles City College Cubs on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at the ECC gymnasium.

Last season, the Warriors won 3-0 when they faced the Cubs at home in the Warriors gymnasium, continuing that win streak.

The Warriors started off with five points in first set, after an assist by freshman setter Erica Griffiths led to a kill by Madelyn Hancock.

The first set ended in a 25-9 win after a Hancock kill.

Warrior's show support toward eachother moving into the second set after winning 25-9 in the first set against the Cubs.
Members of the El Camino College Warriors women's volleyball team show support for one another during their home game against the Los Angeles City College Cubs on Wednesday, Oct. 2. (Isabelle Ibarra | The Union)

Warriors coach Liz Hazell said the team is practicing on being aggressive, versatile and remaining calm during chaotic moments.

“We are working on maintaining our energy to help us play more consistently,” Hazell said. “We are looking to have good energy and stay aggressive when heading into games.”

On the court, the team continued to support one another throughout the game with high-fives.

“We reassure each other because once one person is down we all go down,” Warriors defense specialist Alyssa Estrada said.

Warriors outside hitter Scheala Nielsen contributed 14 points for the team on her first day back from fracturing a finger on her right hand.

Warrior's Perla Lopez(9) sets the ball for Yasmine Watanabe(5) to spike against the Cubs.
Perla Lopez of the El Camino College Warriors sets the ball for Yasmine Watanabe during a game against the Los Angeles City College Cubs at the El Camino Gymnasium on Wednesday, Oct. 2. (Isabelle Ibarra | The Union)

She recorded 10 kills on 23 total attempts in the three sets of the game.

“I’ve spent time working on my mental toughness,” Nielsen said. “I like to meditate and take some time to listen to guided meditation before my games to ground myself.”

Cubs coach George Rodriguez said despite setbacks, his team remained united in their efforts.

“Even though they [Cubs] were making mistakes, they were not against each other,” Rodriguez said.

The Warriors won the third set 25-9 against the Cubs, claiming their third win of the season.

“Even after a loss we still walk out of here with smiles on our faces knowing that we played to the best of our abilities,” Cubs middle blocker Brenda Rodriguez said. “We don’t let our score determine our worth as a team.”

The next game for the Warriors women’s volleyball team will be on Friday, Oct. 4 at 6:00p.m against Cerritos College at the Warriors gymnasium.

