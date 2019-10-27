ECC women’s volleyball team continues run for league title with commanding performances

El Camino College women's volleyball team outside hitter Mikayla Clark spikes the ball against Cerritos College outside hitters Jackie Dixon and Brooke Winquist Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the ECC South Gym. Clark finished the match with18 kills. Jaime Solis/The Union

El Camino College women's volleyball team outside hitter Mikayla Clark spikes the ball against Cerritos College outside hitters Jackie Dixon and Brooke Winquist Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the ECC South Gym. Clark finished the match with18 kills. Jaime Solis/The Union

El Camino College women's volleyball team outside hitter Mikayla Clark spikes the ball against Cerritos College outside hitters Jackie Dixon and Brooke Winquist Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the ECC South Gym. Clark finished the match with18 kills. Jaime Solis/The Union

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

As they make a run for their tenth straight league title, the El Camino College women’s volleyball team continued to take the South Coast Conference (SCC) by storm this past week, sweeping Cerritos College at home and beating Mt. San Antonio College on the road.

The Warriors (15-4, 10-0), who top their league standings by one game, extended their win streak to 11, with just four games remaining this season.

Against Cerritos College (1-16, 1-9), Warriors outside hitter Mikayla Clark led the team with 18 kills through three sets while opposite Jocelyn Lacroix had 13.

No Cerritos College player had more than eight.

“I think it’s just playing with a chip on your shoulder you can never let all the other wins get to your head,” Warriors setter Caitlin Donatucci, who had 36 assists against the Falcons, said. “You have to always act like an underdog and have to have the tenacity to win the game.”

Warriors head coach Liz Hazell said the team keeps in mind to respect every opponent they play and not get confident, especially if it’s the first time the two teams meet.

“We got to know everyone is gunning for us and can’t give up lapses of short runs during games,” Hazell said.

The Warriors followed up the sweep against Cerritos College, winning three of four sets against Mt. San Antonio College (Mt. SAC) Friday, Oct. 25.

Donatucci finished with 41 assists against Mt. SAC (3-15, 3-7) while Clark and Lacroix finished with 18 and nine kills respectively.

The Warriors will look to continue their winning ways in their next SCC matchup against Rio Hondo College (11-8, 5-5) at the ECC South Gym Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Next Game:

Who: El Camino College Warriors vs Rio Hondo College Roadrunners

When: Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m.

Where: South Gym

Address: 16007 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance, CA 90506

For a map of the El Camino College campus, click here.