Warriors’ football player named Southern California Football Association player of the week
El Camino College Warriors’ football player Robert Ferrel was named the Southern California Football Association National Division special teams/all-purpose player of the week for his performance in the win against Bakersfield College on Saturday, Sept. 14.
Ferrel had a total of 276 all-purpose yards, 140 yards coming off punt returns that included a touchdown that gave the ECC Warriors a 20-13 lead with 5:30 left in the third quarter. Ferrel also had 99 kick-off return yards and seven catches for 37 yards.
“Special teams is one third of the game,” ECC Warriors coach Gifford Lindheim said. “To be a good team we need to win the defense [side], offense [side] and special teams [side] of the game and we did that.”
The ECC Warriors are 1-1 to start their season and hit the road for their next game on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Los Angeles Harbor College.