Warriors baseball suffers loss at hands of Mt. San Antonio

The El Camino Warriors baseball team hosted Mt. San Antonio on Friday, March 1 at, EC’s baseball field.

The Warriors got on the board first, but by the end of the 3rd inning Mt. San Antonio jumped out to a 5-3 lead.

A 5th inning run for the Warriors was not enough to overcome the deficit, as Mt. San Antonio hung on to win the game by a score of 5-4.

With the loss, the Warriors dropped to a season record of 12-2. This is the last time in the regular season the Warriors will play Mt. San Antonio.

