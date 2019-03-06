The student news site of El Camino College

Filed under Sports, Baseball

Warriors baseball suffers loss at hands of Mt. San Antonio

By Mari Inagaki|March 6, 2019

The El Camino Warriors baseball team hosted Mt. San Antonio on Friday, March 1 at, EC’s baseball field.

The Warriors got on the board first, but by the end of the 3rd inning Mt. San Antonio jumped out to a 5-3 lead.

A 5th inning run for the Warriors was not enough to overcome the deficit, as Mt. San Antonio hung on to win the game by a score of 5-4.

With the loss, the Warriors dropped to a season record of 12-2. This is the last time in the regular season the Warriors will play Mt. San Antonio.

mari-2.JPG

The Warriors stand outside their dugout before their game versus Mt. San Antonio on March 1 at El Camino College. Photo credit: Mari Inagaki

mari-7.JPG

Warriors infielder Taishi Nakawake makes contact with a pitch against Mt. San Antonio on March 1 at El Camino's baseball field. Photo credit: Mari Inagaki

mari-3.JPG

Right-handed Warriors pitcher Aaron Orozco throws a strike versus Mt. San Antonio on March 2 at El Camino's baseball field. Photo credit: Mari Inagaki

mari-5.JPG

Warriors first basemen Spencer Palmer tags out a Mt. San Antonio player during their game on March 1 at El Camino's baseball field. Photo credit: Mari Inagaki

mari-6.JPG

Despite a 5th inning run, the El Camino Warriors baseball team lost 5-4 against Mt. San Antonio on March 1 at El Camino's baseball field. Photo credit: Mari Inagaki

Update: March 6, 2019 9:25 p.m. the byline was edited for accuracy and the featured image was reset.

