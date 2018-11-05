Men’s and women’s cross country teams qualify for the State Championships

On Friday, Nov. 2, the men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in the Southern California Regional Championships, CCCAA, which took place at Don Knabe Community Regional Park in Cerritos, CA.

EC men’s team came in second, with 97 points and a top-5 average of 20:05, behind the No. 1 ranked Mt. San Antonio College.

The Mounties scored 59 points and a superb top-5 average of 19:50, EC men’s and women’s head coach, Dean Lofgren said.

“We’ll take another shot at [Mt. SAC] in the championships,” Lofgren said.

The EC women’s team came in 11th while the solid all-sophomore LA Harbor team earned the victory with their 53 points followed by Mt. SAC in second, Lofgren said.

Despite the women placing 11th, Lofgren said “it was still pretty close…[the women] still qualified [for the State Championships].”

Both the men’s and women’s team qualified for the California Community College Athletic Association State Championships on Saturday, Nov. 17, at Woodward Park, in Fresno, CA.

Update: This story was updates to specify location on Wednesday, Nov. 7, at 1:12 p.m.