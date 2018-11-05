The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under Sports, Cross-Country, Fall Sports

Men’s and women’s cross country teams qualify for the State Championships

By Melanie ChaconNovember 5, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






On Friday, Nov. 2, the men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in the Southern California Regional Championships, CCCAA, which took place at Don Knabe Community Regional Park in Cerritos, CA.

EC men’s team came in second, with 97 points and a top-5 average of 20:05, behind the No. 1 ranked Mt. San Antonio College.

The Mounties scored 59 points and a superb top-5 average of 19:50, EC men’s and women’s head coach, Dean Lofgren said.

“We’ll take another shot at [Mt. SAC] in the championships,” Lofgren said.

The EC women’s team came in 11th while the solid all-sophomore LA Harbor team earned the victory with their 53 points followed by Mt. SAC in second, Lofgren said.

Despite the women placing 11th, Lofgren said “it was still pretty close…[the women] still qualified [for the State Championships].”

Both the men’s and women’s team qualified for the California Community College Athletic Association State Championships on Saturday, Nov. 17, at Woodward Park, in Fresno, CA.

 

Update: This story was updates to specify location on Wednesday, Nov. 7, at 1:12 p.m.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Other stories filed under Sports

Women’s soccer team shutout again, Falcons hand Warriors a 12-0 loss

In the second to last game of the season, the El Camino Warriors took a 12-0 loss to the Cerritos College Falcons.El Camino’s 13th loss of the s...

Men’s soccer team falls to Cerritos College

El Camino College was on the road once again today as they battled the No. 1 ranked team in the state, Cerritos College, according to the California C...

Women’s soccer team takes a win against Compton College
Women’s soccer team takes a win against Compton College
Twin sisters are ‘double trouble’ for EC volleyball team
Twin sisters are ‘double trouble’ for EC volleyball team
Men’s soccer team shut out on the road
Men’s soccer team shut out on the road

Other stories filed under Cross-Country

Men’s and women’s cross country teams compete at Mt. SAC Invitational

El Camino College men's cross country team was undefeated against community colleges until this past Friday as they took second place behind the still...

El Camino men’s cross-country team advances to State Championship

The El Camino men's cross-country team will be competing in its 27th consecutive State Championship on Saturday. "We have an outstanding group of men ...

Ballers in the classroom

El Camino honored more than 100 student-athletes for 2015-16 as members of the national Scholar-Baller organization according to the Public Relations ...

El Camino cross-country team runs with the best at SoCal preview meet
El Camino cross-country team runs with the best at SoCal preview meet
El Camino Coach Dean Lofgren to receive Running Mentor/Coaching award at 23rd Annual Village Runner 4th of July 5K

Cross country and track coach Dean Lofgren will be awarded the first ever Running Mentor/Coaching Award at the 23rd Village Runner 4th of July 5K pres...

The student news site of El Camino College
Men’s and women’s cross country teams qualify for the State Championships