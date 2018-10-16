The student news site of El Camino College

Filed under Sports, Cross-Country, Fall Sports

Men’s and women’s cross country teams compete at Mt. SAC Invitational

By Melanie ChaconOctober 16, 2018

El Camino College men’s cross country team was undefeated against community colleges until this past Friday as they took second place behind the still undefeated Mt. San Antonio Mounties.

The historic course was four miles of hilly terrain, head coach Dean Lofgren said.

Lofgren said it was a very even race, with Mt. SAC’s Salvador Capetillo winning in 20:33.

El Camino’s Carson Bix and Ethan Comeaux ran tough the entire race finishing just behind in second (21:13) and third (21:17), Lofgren said.

In the women’s race, Mt. SAC won with 39 points.

Freshman Grace Hoffman was the top El Camino runner in a solid ninth place and time of 19:43, Lofgren said.

“The women’s team keeps getting better as the season goes on,” Lofgren said.

The next race for the EC cross country teams will be the South Coast Conference Championships at Cerritos Regional Park on Friday, Oct. 26.

The women’s race will begin at 10 a.m. and the men’s race will follow at 11 a.m.

 

