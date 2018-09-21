ECC women’s volleyball team loses first game of the season

El Camino College hosted the women’s volleyball Tri-Team tournament on Friday, September 14, 2018 at the South Gym.

First up were the College of the Canyon Cougars. This game turned out to be a close affair, with many ties, errors, and reversals.

ECC got off to a slow start, losing the first tight two sets by identical scores of 25-23.

However, ECC then rallied to win the third set 25-15, and the fourth set 25-20.

The momentum had shifted, and the Warriors seemed primed for the fifth and deciding set.

Unfortunately, this was not to be, as the Cougars edged out the Warriors by a score of 15-13 in the decider. This was ECC’s first loss of the season, which had started with five consecutive wins.

Phina Leilua and Mikayla Clark led the team with 18 kills each. Setters Caitlin Donatucci and Keri Isara contributed 30 and 21 assists respectively.

On defense, Meris Ewell and Renee Brydon put up 5 blocks each, with Phina Leilua and Sophia Loiola pitching in 3 blocks each. Kelly Donatucci came up with 24 digs.

Following this tight game, College of the Canyons proceeded to play against Grossmont College. College of the Canyons lost in five sets, 23-25, 25-18, 19-25, 25-23, 15-12.

This set the stage for the Warriors to play Grossmont College in the final game of the 3-Way meet, later that afternoon.