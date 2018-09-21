The student news site of El Camino College

Sports, Volleyball, Fall Sports

ECC women’s volleyball team loses first game of the season

By Jack Kan
September 21, 2018

N55_6459.JPG

Photo credit: Jack Kan

El Camino College hosted the women’s volleyball Tri-Team tournament on Friday, September 14, 2018 at the South Gym.

First up were the College of the Canyon Cougars. This game turned out to be a close affair, with many ties, errors, and reversals.

N75_2577.JPG

Photo credit: Jack Kan

ECC got off to a slow start, losing the first tight two sets by identical scores of 25-23.

N75_2583.JPG

Photo credit: Jack Kan

However, ECC then rallied to win the third set 25-15, and the fourth set 25-20.

N55_6597.JPG

Photo credit: Jack Kan

The momentum had shifted, and the Warriors seemed primed for the fifth and deciding set.

N55_6486.JPG

Photo credit: Jack Kan

Unfortunately, this was not to be, as the Cougars edged out the Warriors by a score of 15-13 in the decider. This was ECC’s first loss of the season, which had started with five consecutive wins.

N55_6641.JPG

Photo credit: Jack Kan

Phina Leilua and Mikayla Clark led the team with 18 kills each. Setters Caitlin Donatucci and Keri Isara contributed 30 and 21 assists respectively.

N55_6607.JPG

N55_6543.JPG

Photo credit: Jack Kan

N55_6605.JPG

Photo credit: Jack Kan

On defense, Meris Ewell and Renee Brydon put up 5 blocks each, with Phina Leilua and Sophia Loiola pitching in 3 blocks each. Kelly Donatucci came up with 24 digs.

N55_6500.JPG

Photo credit: Jack Kan

Following this tight game, College of the Canyons proceeded to play against Grossmont College. College of the Canyons lost in five sets, 23-25, 25-18, 19-25, 25-23, 15-12.

This set the stage for the Warriors to play Grossmont College in the final game of the 3-Way meet, later that afternoon.

