Baseball team wins in game against San Bernardino Valley

By Jack KanFebruary 22, 2018

The ECC Warriors played San Bernardino Valley College on Saturday, Feb. 17. Photo credit: Jack Kan

El Camino College’s baseball team won at home 11-0 in its game against San Bernardino Valley College on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Joseph Brazil at the game against San Bernardino Valley College on Saturday, Feb. 17. Photo credit: Jack Kan

Max Pappas at the game against San Bernardino Valley College on Saturday, Feb. 17. Photo credit: Jack Kan

Joseph Brazil at the game against San Bernardino Valley College on Saturday, Feb. 17. Photo credit: Jack Kan

Matthew Beserra (4) and Jordan Folgers (25) celebrate a grand slam home run. Photo credit: Jack Kan

Faith Petrie contributed to this report.

