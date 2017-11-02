Women’s volleyball team sweep Cerritos for fifth consecutive victory

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The game began with cheers saying, “Go, Go, Go” across the gym and the shouts of the Cerritos head coach saying “keep pushing” from begging to end.

On Wednesday, Nov. 1 the El Camino women’s volleyball team swept the Cerritos College Falcons 3-0 in the EC South Gym.

It was an intense game going in with a time of 1 hour and 12 minutes. In the first set, EC 25-17 and in the second set, EC again won 25-12 and finally closed the game by winning 25-15.

The Warriors have a overall team record of 16-4. Throughout their success they are continuing to win, they have a winning-streak of five games.

EC head coach Liz Hazell felt the team played a decent game.

“(The team) did a pretty good job staying consistent a few serving errors but overall good,” Hazell said. “We are trying to work on a bunch of stuff as we get closer and closer to playoff.”

The team played decent with having a great communication in serving the ball.

“I felt like we did really well we did what we needed to do and we got the job done,” freshman outside hitter Jerephina Leila said.”

Freshman opposite hitter Sophia Loiola agreed with Leila and praised her team.

“We played really well and it was a strong team effort. We all played our position when we play together we can do very well,” Loiola said.

Sophomore Aiko Waters was pleased with the teams performance overall but knows there’s room to improve.

“Personally I think I could of done better but as a team we did really good and that’s all that matters,” Waters said.

The Warriors next game is on Friday, Nov. 3 at Los Angeles Trade-Technical College. The first serve is at 6 p.m.