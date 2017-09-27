Women’s soccer team dominates game against Santa Ana

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

El Camino women’s soccer team (3-4-1) defeats Santa Ana while completely dominating the game on Friday, Sept. 22 on home turf at Murdock Stadium.

Warriors ended this game with a 3-0 win after losing the past two games.

EC led the game when the first goal was made during the 6th minute by freshman forward Robin Riggs, who quickly defeated the Santa Ana defense and hit the ball in the net. From this point on, the momentum was picked up and the team succeeded on keeping possession throughout the game.

Quickly after the first goal, freshman forward Maddy Simones head the ball in the net from an assist by sophomore defenseman Kathryn Wilson. This goal bumped the score up to 2-0 in the 12th minute of the game.

Sophomore center defenseman Jennifer Vargas held the defense together and ensured no goals would be made by Santa Ana along with goalkeepers sophomore Isabel Rojas and freshman Kelly Gallagher.

“I think we did really good on getting out passes right to our feet,” Vargas said. “Our mid-fields also did a really good job at supporting the defense as well as the forwards.”

The team was able to create the right passes that ensured the right progress during the game that led to today’s win.

The team dominated the first half, but were challenged in the second half as Santa Ana took more shots on Gallagher. Santa Ana ended with 19 shots on goal while EC ended with 14 shots on goal.

EC held the team throughout the rest of the first half, ensuring that no goals were scored in the first half by Santa Ana. Riggs came back in the second half with a shot past the keeper and into the net in the 74th minute of play.

Although the team did collectively well during today’s game, there are still some areas that need to be worked on in order to ensure a win for the next game.

EC head coach John Britton was very impressed by how well the team did today, especially for the way they played as a team.

“We must get tougher in the defense. We’re still getting exposed on the outside defense,” Britton said. “We still need to work on our shape as we tend to lose that while we’re playing.”

Although the team needs to work on these aspects, Britton respected the way the women team kept possession of the game, as this is something that has lacked in the games thus far.

Freshman defenseman Nayeli Martin was able to realize the team’s strengths as well as their weaknesses and knows what the team must do in order to win the next game.

“We must keep control of the ball,” Martin said. “However our playing was very good and if we continue to play the way we did today, we can get a win next game.”

The team came back strong from their losing streak, and know what is needed to be done in order to continue to win.

“We need to ensure in starting off strong like we did this game,” Vargas said. “We must go in hard from the start and get those goals in, as they really motivate us to push through.”