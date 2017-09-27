Three-game winning streak for men’s soccer team snapped by Golden West

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

EC men’s soccer team (4-3-1) fails to get the ball in the net enough at their home game vs. Golden West that leads in a loss for the team.

The team suffered a loss of 5-2 at the home game on Friday, Sept. 22 at Murdock Stadium. The Warriors had a three-game winning streak that was ended after the game.

The team was quickly struck by a goal by Golden West in the second minute of play. Shortly after, Golden West led the game with another goal in the 14th minute, which bumped them up to 2-0.

Golden West dominated the first half, but sophomore forward Abraham Younis was able to make one in the net during the 50th minute, making the score 2-1.

After EC’s goal in the 50th minute, Golden West quickly came back with another goal in the 53rd minute. Another goal made off of a penalty kick by Golden West followed in the 74th minute of play leaving Golden West up 4-1.

EC retaliated with a goal off of a penalty kick in the 77th minute by freshman defenseman Rene Escobar, making the score 4-2.

After constant back to back scoring, the goals settled down until the final minute of play, where Golden West managed to make one more, leaving the score at 5-2.

Golden West dominated the game with an overall 16 shots on goals vs. EC’s seven shots on goal.

Sophomore defenseman Stephen Vincent worked hard to keep the defense strong despite all the goals made.

“We lacked being organized defensively,” Vincent said. “We also did not win the second ball during the game. We were not able to finish.”

The team did, however, work hard until the very last minute, Vincent said. The men pushed through every obstacle they faced and worked hard to make sure they were still giving it their all.

Sophomore forward John Cerda worked hard up top to get more shots on the goal but was unlucky as Golden West had a strong defense.

“We lacked on communicating this game,” Cerda said. “We must communicate more and we need to give it our all next game in order to win.”

The team begins conference games this week, and assistant coach Darin Dunn expects the same level of competition this upcoming game.

“We are expecting our next game to be similar to this one, in terms of how fast pace the game was,” Dunn said. “We need to tweak a few things and get better individually in the defense for the most part.”

Although EC did struggle this game, there are some areas where they succeeded.

“We struggled defensively,” Dunn said. “However, the hard work and effort was there. We definitely adapted quickly to the speed of the game.”