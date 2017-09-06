The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Fall Sports, Sports

Men’s Water Polo squeak out victory against Cerritos

By Dmitri HansenSeptember 6, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Freshman forward Nathaniel Griffith found a hole in Cerritos’ defense early and made sure he took advantage, scoring nine goals to lead El Camino (1-0) to their first victory of the season.

The Warriors beat the Cerritos Falcons (1-2) by the score of 17-16 in a game that swung back-and-forth until halftime.

In the third period, that EC coach Noah Rubke called, “the death quarter” due to how gritty the play can get in that period. EC nearly met their halftime total for goals, with six, while only allowing four.

“There was a lead swing (in the third period) where we were tied up again,” Rubke said. “I’m glad our guys were able to bounce back and really earn this win today.”

The star of the game was Griffith, as he was one goal away from tying the EC record for most goals scored in a men’s water polo game by a player.

“Nate Griffith is an amazing shooter … I know he’s going places.” sophomore goalkeeper Nicolas Elias said. “They weren’t respecting him the way he need to be respected.”

EC head coach Corey Stanbury sees potential for Griffith, but doesn’t believe he’s the only offensive weapon on the team.

“He is a really dynamic player, (but) fortunately we got a lot of other people that can do a lot of stuff too,” Stanbury said. “We had other people that were in the right place at the right time too but couldn’t convert quite often as he did.”

For Elias, there is no better way to start the season than to win against Cerritos.

“They were the leader in our conference,” Elias said. “Last year, we got smoked by them and this year … that was a good game right there.”

Despite having a stellar game to start the year, Griffith can still give criticism for himself as well as his team.

“What we really need to work on more is ball control,” Griffith said, “(we) had a bunch of turnovers and made a couple mistakes.”

Coach Rubke believes his team needs to work on conditioning as the season goes on.

“We had a couple guys cramping up,” Rubke said. “I had to (substitute) way more than I would’ve wanted to.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Email This Post Email This Post

Other stories filed under Fall Sports

Pair of goals lead men’s soccer to victory against Irvine Valley

It took sophomore forward Jason Santana only four minutes to score two goals for El Camino, but those two goals were all his team needed against the I...

EC Football dominates LA Southwest in record breaking fashion

In their first road game of the season, the El Camino football team (1-0) broke a 42-year-old record for points scored in a game, dismantling the LA S...

Women’s volleyball rally to win their home opener against Santa Monica College

EDITOR’S NOTE SEPT. 6, 2017 11:0 P.M.: Minor spelling errors corrected. The EC women’s volleyball team (2-0) earned the comeback victory against ...

Former El Camino quarterback will be at Super Bowl LI

Super Bowl week gives fans a chance to get to know players on both teams playing in the championship game. One player on the Atlanta Falcons practice ...

Basketball is life for El Camino sophomore guard
Basketball is life for El Camino sophomore guard

Other stories filed under Sports

Pair of goals lead men’s soccer to victory against Irvine Valley

It took sophomore forward Jason Santana only four minutes to score two goals for El Camino, but those two goals were all his team needed against the I...

EC pays homage on the 30th anniversary of the 1987 National Championship team

Thirty years ago on Sept. 9, the 1987 El Camino College Warriors won the National Championship."That's the standard, that's the pinnacle, that's the t...

EC Football dominates LA Southwest in record breaking fashion

In their first road game of the season, the El Camino football team (1-0) broke a 42-year-old record for points scored in a game, dismantling the LA S...

Women’s volleyball rally to win their home opener against Santa Monica College

EDITOR’S NOTE SEPT. 6, 2017 11:0 P.M.: Minor spelling errors corrected. The EC women’s volleyball team (2-0) earned the comeback victory against ...

El Camino golfer loves the game since childhood
El Camino golfer loves the game since childhood
The student news site of El Camino College
Men’s Water Polo squeak out victory against Cerritos