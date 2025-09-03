The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Letter to the Editor: El Camino College must restore women’s sports programs

By David LevinSeptember 3, 2025
El Camino College badminton coach David Levin reconvenes with players Anya Gore and Montila Winyaworapon during a match Wednesday, April 23. Gore and Winyaworapon competed in doubles and won the consolation title at the 3C2A State Championships on Saturday, May 10. (Erica Lee | The Union)

As the former head coach of the El Camino College women’s badminton team, I am deeply disappointed by the college’s decision to eliminate both the women’s badminton and tennis programs.

At a time when institutions nationwide are expanding opportunities for women in athletics, El Camino has moved backward—cutting programs that empowered generations of diverse student-athletes.

These teams cost little but delivered tremendous value in leadership, discipline, and community. Their removal, without transparency or consultation, reflects a serious failure of leadership — and violates Title IX, which requires equal athletic opportunities.

If El Camino College truly values equity and student success, it must act accordingly. Restore these teams and demonstrate that women’s sports matter here.

 

Editor’s note:

  • David Levin is a former coach for El Camino College’s women’s badminton team and currently teaches Physical Education 204: Badminton. Students and campus community members, including faculty and staff, are invited to send guest columns and letters to the editor to The Union. To submit a guest column or letter to the editor, please email [email protected]. All columns and letters are subject to editing for length, grammar and style. 
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Letter to the Editor
A more accurate catalog: My degree doesn’t match my achievements
Letter to the editor: We are dealing with Hamas not Palestine
Guest Column: Hamas conspiracies do not belong at El Camino
Guest Column: El Camino fails to support Muslim students
Letter to the Editor: Former student defends commencement speaker
Letter to the Editor: Academic Senate President responds
More in Opinion
(L-R) Brice Pavlich, 20, undecided, Kobbi Frey, 21, business major and Noel Tekle, 19, business administration major, host bible study outside the Schauerman Library Collaboration Room on Wednesday, April 23. (Kaitlyn Gochez I The Union)
Having religious faith provides college students with purpose and support
Business administration major, Jason Lange, 25, would like to walk at graduation because of the significance of his accomplishments. "School is really tough," Lange said. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
Campus Viewpoints: Walking across the stage
(Drex Carratala | The Union)
Graduation caps and gowns should not come with a price tag
(Drex Carratala | The Union)
El Cappuccino needs longer hours for students taking evening classes
Illustration by Catherine "Koi" Yugay
Instead of consulting fees, invest in academic programs and existing faculty
Illustration by Moon Khalfani
El Camino makes decisions like a private corporation, not a public college