Letter to the Editor: El Camino College must restore women’s sports programs

As the former head coach of the El Camino College women’s badminton team, I am deeply disappointed by the college’s decision to eliminate both the women’s badminton and tennis programs.

At a time when institutions nationwide are expanding opportunities for women in athletics, El Camino has moved backward—cutting programs that empowered generations of diverse student-athletes.

These teams cost little but delivered tremendous value in leadership, discipline, and community. Their removal, without transparency or consultation, reflects a serious failure of leadership — and violates Title IX, which requires equal athletic opportunities.

If El Camino College truly values equity and student success, it must act accordingly. Restore these teams and demonstrate that women’s sports matter here.

