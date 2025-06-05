A more accurate catalog: My degree doesn’t match my achievements

I am writing to bring attention to an academic issue that I, along with potentially other students, have encountered at El Camino College.

As a current student, I have recently discovered discrepancies between the degrees listed in the college catalog and the degrees awarded by the Registrar’s Office. These inconsistencies have raised concerns regarding clarity and accuracy in the degree awarding process.

Specifically, I was awarded the A.S. Early Childhood Education degree, as indicated in the catalog. However, I am also in the process of completing the A.A. Child Development degree, which includes two courses that are not required for the A.S. Early Childhood Education degree. Yet, Academic Records Evaluator, Karina Franco, mistakenly states that these two degrees are equivalent, when in fact they are not.

Additionally, the catalog lists a degree titled “Liberal Arts (Elementary Teaching), AA” or Liberal Arts: Teacher Preparation, but when the degree was awarded to me, it was simply listed as “Liberal Arts”—without any mention of the focus on elementary teaching or teacher preparation. Furthermore, the catalog offers six General Studies Areas of Emphasis, such as “Arts and Humanities” and “Fine and Applied Arts”, but the degree awarded does not reflect these emphases.

Instead, it was simply listed as “General Studies,” omitting the specific area of emphasis I completed. These discrepancies have serious implications, especially when it comes to job applications and resume building. For example, the watered-down mislabeling of my degree in General Studies could lead potential employers to overlook the specific training and qualifications I have acquired in General Studies: Fine and Applied Arts (I’ve worked as Dance Instructor).

Without the proper degree designation, my professional resume may not accurately represent my academic background, potentially affecting my chances of securing relevant positions in my field.

Two Certificates of Achievement with High Honors are overdue on my transcripts. This misalignment between advertised degrees and those actually awarded can create confusion and undermine the transparency of academic records. As students, we rely on the accuracy of the catalog to make informed decisions about our academic paths. These discrepancies may not only affect my personal academic journey but could also affect others in similar situations.

